Tendulkar, Laxman, Sehwag lead cricketing fraternity to stand with Mohammad Shami after online attack on pacer

It was the first instance of Team India's defeat against Pakistan in a World Cup game as the Virat Kohli-led side was outclassed by a spirited band of cricketers led by Babar Azam.

Shami - who was included in the Indian T20I squad after a long time owing to his exploits with the ball in the IPL lately - was the most expensive bowler for the Men In Blue on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs. The right-arm pacer was suffered online abuse from a section of Team India fans and the cricketer's religion was also dragged into it. The trollers linked his ordinary performance to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.

The trollers might have tried to tarnish the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer's image by making personal comments but the cricketing fraternity stood in unison with the Bengal seamer.

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Monday (October 25) also extended his support to Shami and slammed the online mob for its despicable ideology.

Sehwag took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa (show your class in the next match)."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also backed Shami and wrote, "Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team."

Senior India spinner Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal also rallied their support behind the senior quick.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle also stood in support of the Indian pacer and advised the trollers to stop watching the game of cricket and their absence won't be felt. Bhogle wrote, "Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami #355WicketsforIndia (Those who are using such derogatory words against Mohammad Shami, I have a request for them. Stop watching cricket. We are not going to feel your absence)."

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too joined his peers to stand in support with Shami and other members of the Indian side.

"When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," wrote the former India captain on Twitter.

Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years. The Bengal fast bowler has been a pillar of India's pace attack in recent years and played vital roles in the team's success across formats.

Earlier in the day, Sehwag - the former India opener - also slammed those who celebrated Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup and questioned them for bursting crackers. The Nawab of Najafgarh - who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007 against Pakistan and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 victory over Sri Lanka in the final - slammed the section for its hypocrisy.

Sehwag tweeted, "Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan's victory. Achha they must have been celebrating the victory of cricket. Toh, what's the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy Kyun, saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai."