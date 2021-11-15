T20 World Cup 2021: WATCH! Strange celebration of Australia's Wade, Stoinis, drinking from shoes

Mitchell Marsh's brutal unbeaten 77 helped Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets as the Aussies lifted the coveted trophy for the first time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (November 15) shared a video from Australia's dressing room where the players can be seen enjoying the final win.

Wade and Stoinis went a step ahead and poured the drink in Wade's shoe and drank to join the unique celebrations.

"How's your Monday going?" ICC tweeted the video. After the victory, skipper Aaron Finch described the feeling of winning the maiden T20 World Cup title as "awesome" and said the victory is great for Australian cricket.

"Yeah, it's awesome, it really is. I think there's been so much talk about this being the one that's been elusive to Australia. And to be fair, we probably underperformed in the past, if we are being honest with ourselves," said Finch.

"We've had some great teams along the way. This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; pretty special. So yeah, it's awesome. That's brilliant and it's great for Australian cricket," he added.