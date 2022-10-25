T20 World Cup 2022: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, Player of the Match, Comments: Stoinis powers Aus

Midway through the second innings, the Super 12 game could have gone in favour of any team, but since the time Stoinis stepped onto the crease it was over for Lanka. Hammering the fastest fifty for Australia, Stoinis' unbeaten 59 off 18, saw the defending champions chase down the target with 21 balls to spare, which gave their runrate a big boost.

After being sent into bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Kusal Mendis in the second over and was reduced to 6/1 in 1.5 overs. Pat Cummins handed Australia the early wicket as Mendis looking to drag it to the leg side, skied it and was picked up by Mitchell Marsh.

The powerplay saw Lanka score at a run-a-ball as they posted just 36/1. The Lankan batters found it tough to cross the boundary ropes as they toiled to 63/1 in ten overs. Though Lanka didn't lose any wickets, adding 69 off 58 for the second wicket, brilliant fielding by the defending champions, kept Lanka in check.

After he pulled off a stunning save at the boundary ropes in just the previous over, David Warner pulled off another stunner of a catch as Lanka lost their second. Ashton Agar, who came into the side in place of Adam Zampa - who tested covid positive, picked up his first wicket as Dhananjaya de Silva departed for 26 off 23 after being picked up by Warner at long-off.

Charith Asalanka coming in at No. 4 finally gave the Lankan runrate a much-needed boost as he hammered Marsh for 14 runs in the 13th over. But Lanka lost two quick wickets, as after Silva, a run out cost the set Nissanka his wicket. The opener departed for a slow 45-ball 40 as Lanka was reduced to 97/3 in 13.3 overs. After the second-wicket stand, Lanka lost a flurry of wickets, as Bhanuka Rajapaksa (7 off 5), skipper Dasun Shanaka (3 off 5) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1 off 4) departed for single digits as Australia continued to dominate the first innings.

The only hope for Lanka was Asalanka, who kept the scoreboard ticking. Asalana and Chamika Karunaratne added 37 off 15 for the seventh wicket to give the Lankan bowlers something to defend. While Asalanka struck an unbeated 38 off 25, studded with three fours and two sixes, Karunaratne scored a quickfire 14 off 7. The final over saw Cummins leak 20 runs as Lanka posted 157/6.

In reply, Australia got off to a steady start, before losing opener Warner for early. At the end of the powerplay, the defending champions were trailing behind Lanka. While SL had posted 36/1 in the powerplay, Australia's score read 33/1.

Following the powerplay, Mitchell Marsh hammered Hasaranga for 15, but fell in the very next over. Glenn Maxwell coming in at No. 4 took right off as he raced to 22 off just 6. In the tenth over, Maxwell hammered Hasaranga for 19 runs to put the pressure back on Lanka. After lagging in the powerplay, a couple of overs later Australia was in charge as they reached 85/2 after ten overs.

Karunaratne put the brakes with Maxwell's wicket. After sub Bandara dropped captain Finch on the first delivery of the 13th over, he picked up a superb catch on the very next delivery as Maxwell departed after a quickfire 23 off 12. But despite losing Maxwell, Australia cruised towards the win. Looking to give their runrate a boost, Marcus Stoinis single-handedly took control of the game as he raced to 46 off 15, bringing up his fifty off just 17 deliveries.

Stoinis who raced to 53 off just 17 deliveries, hammered four boundaries and five sixes to score the fastest fifty for Australia in T20I cricket. Playing in front of his home crowd, Stoinis' innings was studded with four boundaries and six sixes. Both Australia and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one in the Super 12 stage now.

Here are the match comments, player of the match, post-match presentation highlights of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match Super 12 match in Perth on Tuesday:

Player-of-the-Match: Marcus Stoinis (59n.o off 18)

Marcus Stoinis (Aus): Ronny told me to have a look at the quicks, and if I felt comfortable then to have a got at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to just get going. To be honest, I was really nervous going in today, playing in home, in front of a lot of family and friends. Mentally I was fresh, I took some time out due to the side strain, but good so far. We played here against England, it was a beautiful wicket. This did look like it was doing a little bit more, especially against the new ball. It's probably the best ground in Australia - if not the world, it's my home ground. We wrapped this game up and we're looking forward to playing England at MCG. They're obviously good. We did our homework here and we'll do our homework again, rest up and take it from there.

Aaron Finch (AUS), Winning Captain: Very happy! Obviously my innings was unusual. It was poor - just couldn't hit the ball. But I thought the way we approached with the bat was fine. We knew four or five overs with the ball, with Kumara nipping it around - was seaming a long way there - so if we could get through that none or one down then it was going to be really important to set up the back end of the innings. It would have been nice if I could have kicked in earlier and made the chase a bit easier. But all in all pretty clinical, with the ball as well. It was tough, it's such a big ground. It's nice to get two points. (Stoinis) Very special innings. Walking out to bat and you have that intent - that's special. When you walk out and you have that presence at the crease, that's half the battle in T20 cricket. When you have the skill and the strength that he's got, it's a pretty good combo. (England next) It's always a great event. Any format of the game, anywhere in the world, it's pretty special. We're looking forward to it.

Dasun Shanaka (SL), Losing Captain: We started really well and finished well. The middle phase we didn't get going and fell 15-20 runs short. (Fitness) The fast bowlers weren't well prepared, coming in after injury. So that's the reason I think they're getting injured most of the times. It was really tough with the new ball. It's too hard to get going. Even Finch struggled with the new ball. It was the latter mark that played really well. (Rate team's performance) Maybe 5 of 4.