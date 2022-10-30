T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh hold on for thrilling victory over Zimbabwe after final-ball confusion

Zimbabwe needed five off the final delivery, and the Tigers thought they had claimed victory when wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan stumped Blessing Muzarabani, as both sides shook hands and left the field of play.

But the third umpire called players back on in bizarre scenes with Nurul deemed to have illegally taken the ball before it passed the stumps, with the dismissal overturned and the delivery deemed a no-ball, forcing it to be re-bowled as a free hit, with Zimbabwe needing four for victory.

After the chaos, however, spinner Mosaddek Hossain held his nerve with the ball as Muzarabani swung and missed, to clinch the points for Bangladesh.