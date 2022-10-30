Cricket
T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh hold on for thrilling victory over Zimbabwe after final-ball confusion

By Ben Somerford

Brisbane, October 30: Bangladesh edged past Zimbabwe by three runs in another chaotic T20 World Cup final-over thriller at the Gabba on Sunday (October 30) to keep alive their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final hopes.

Zimbabwe needed five off the final delivery, and the Tigers thought they had claimed victory when wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan stumped Blessing Muzarabani, as both sides shook hands and left the field of play.

But the third umpire called players back on in bizarre scenes with Nurul deemed to have illegally taken the ball before it passed the stumps, with the dismissal overturned and the delivery deemed a no-ball, forcing it to be re-bowled as a free hit, with Zimbabwe needing four for victory.

1
53412

After the chaos, however, spinner Mosaddek Hossain held his nerve with the ball as Muzarabani swung and missed, to clinch the points for Bangladesh.

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12:30 [IST]
