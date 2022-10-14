T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman named in Pakistan squad in place of Usman Qadir

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the left-handed top-order batter would be part of the official 15-member T20 World Cup squad while Qadir, who is still recovering from a fractured thumb, will join the travelling reserves.

"The change was necessary as Usman Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the 25 September T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before 22 October," the PCB said in a statement.

It said Zaman will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection for the two warm-up matches against England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter's fitness.

Zaman was ruled out of the recent home T20I series against England after injuring his knee during fielding in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. He was also sent to London along with Afridi to undergo rehabilitation for the injury.

Match fitness of Afridi will also be tested during the two warm-up games. He has not played since mid-July when he injured his knee while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

(With PTI inputs)