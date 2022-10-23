T20 WC: How street smart Virat Kohli stirred India to a nerve-wracking last ball win against Pakistan

India pulled off an incredible run chase as Kohli smashed ten boundaries (6x4s and 4x6s) in his unbeaten 82-run knock of 53 deliveries. The senior batter shared a crucial 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya and kept his team's hopes alive. But more than anything, it was his game awareness which paved the way for a famous win.

Hardik Pandya departs on the first ball of final over

With 16 needed off the final over and his partner-in-heist Pandya was dismissed on the first ball of the over bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz. The onus was on Virat Kohli to carry India home and the latest update to the playing conditions turned out to be a headache for India because Kohli was no longer on strike after Hardik's dismissal despite the batters crossing over.

Dinesh Karthik gives the strike to Kohli

The situation changed next ball with the new-man-in Dinesh Karthik slicing a high full toss for a single and Kohli took charge immediately, calmly driving one to long-on before letting his athleticism take over with a quick couple of runs.

With no overs left from the quicks, the heat was on Nawaz to restrict Kohli, and he resorted to the high full-toss, high-pace strategy to take the batter by surprise. Instead, a composed Kohli, well and truly buzzing with the crowd going berserk, flayed it across the line for a maximum.

The no-ball call which ensued infuriated Pakistan further, and meant that six runs were needed off three balls with Kohli facing a free-hit ball.

Kohli's street-smart thinking

A wide off the next ball ensured that the free hit was carried over. The wild slog off the next ball was missed, but Kohli's sharp thinking saw India sneak in three runs as byes.

Pakistan appealed for a dead ball, rushing to the on-field umpires to query about the running since the bails were disturbed after Kohli missed his heave. However, in this case, the delivery was a free hit and as such, the ball wasn't dead after it hit the stumps.

The three runs taken off the ball ultimately proved to be crucial with Dinesh Karthik getting stumped by Rizwan the next ball and the match running down to the very final delivery.

Unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, Kohli's innings was studded with treats that would delight a photographer, but it was perhaps his acute awareness in the cauldron of pressure that ultimately proved to be the difference in a thriller for the ages.