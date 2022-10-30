T20 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa Toss & Playing XI; Rohit Sharma elects to bat first in Perth

Both the teams made one change to their playing eleven considering the pitch conditions in Perth. India included all-rounder Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven in place of Axar Patel. While Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi on the South African side.

"We will bat. It's a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, which helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and bowlers. But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans. One change - Axar misses out, Hooda is in," said Rohit after the toss.

Protea skipper Temba Bavuma said at toss, "Big game for us, have had a good start to the tournament, it's a big opportunity to test our skills against a strong Indian team. We would have probably batted as well, could be slightly tough to bat under lights, but we now need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. The conditions are similar to what we have at home and it's a surface which our pacers can exploit. One change - Shamsi misses out, Ngidi comes in."

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.