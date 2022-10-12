T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. T20 Result summary in MCG

15 T20Is were played in Melbourne, and hosts Australia have won 9 of them while losing 5. One match ended in no result. India have played 4 T20Is at MCG winning 2 and losing 1 of them. One match was abandoned. Pakistan have played 1 match at the MCG and lost it.

2. T20I records at MCG

Highest total: 184/3 by India

Lowest total: 74 all out by India

Most runs: Aaron Finch: 334

Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 90

Highest score: David Warner: 89

Highest score, India: Rohit Sharma: 60

Most 6s: Aaron Finch: 11

Most 6s, India: S Dhawan, R Sharma: 2

Most wickets: Kane Richardson: 9

Most wickets, India: J Bumrah, R Jadeja, P Kumar: 3

Best bowling: Josh Hazlewood: 4/30

Best bowling, India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2/20

Highest partnership: S Dhawan / R Sharma: 97.

3 MCG Pitch Report

The Melbourne pitch is often offers a fine balance between bat and ball. The pace bowlers might get some good carry and bounce here especially in the initial stages. But spinners’ role could be minimal at this venue.

4 Melbourne weather

In October-November, Melbourne weather stays cooler than say in January with temperature level ranging between 9 and 19 degrees with a good level of breeze. We might just see some variable spells of rain too.

5 MCG info

Established: 1854

Host association: Victoria

Capacity: 100000

Boundary length: 86 M x 82 M

Average T20I score: 139