T20 World Cup: Green replaces injured Inglis in Australia squad

The wicketkeeper-batter required stitches in his right hand after the handle of his six-iron club snapped on impact during a round at the New South Wales Golf Club.

All-rounder Green was drafted into the squad two days before the holders start the defence of their title against New Zealand at the SCG.

The selection of Green leaves the hosts without a backup keeper for Matthew Wade.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said: "If you look back over World Cup selections there's been plenty of times where Australia have gone in with only one frontline keeper in the squad.

"That's just to give greater flexibility to batting and bowling structures within the team. It's a conversation about how we want to give ourselves the most amount of options as opposed to covering the small risk that is there."

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.