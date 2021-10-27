T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh suggests Team India to open batting with Ishan Kishan against NZ

The Virat Kohli-led side will take on New Zealand in their next Super 12 encounter and would be desperate to come to winning ways and keep themselves afloat in the race to the semi-finals.

Team India's batting woes were exposed against Pakistan's quality bowling attack after young left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early. The Men In Blue failed to post a decent total on the board as they could only manage 151 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

Barring captain Kohli, the middle-order batters couldn't score runs at a decent pace in the middle overs and the finishers failed to finish with a flourish. Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja - known for their big-hitting capabilities - couldn't convert their starts into a big knock, as a result, India failed to score runs in the death overs too.

While analysing India's batting against Pakistan, experts claimed the Men In Blue lacked power-hitters in the match against arch-rivals. India will hope for aggressive batting effort from players like Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Several experts are also on the view that Kohli should also add explosive young batter Ishan Kishan in the playing eleven - who can provide India with an aggressive start in the powerplay.

Senior India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday (October 27) suggested the Indian team management should include Kishan in the playing eleven and send him as the opener against New Zealand. Harbhajan believes Kishan, with his fearless batting approach, can give the side an explosive start. The Turbanator further opined that exceedingly talented batsman KL Rahul can bat at number four.

The legendary off-spinner, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, went on saying that Kohli, Rohit and Rahul are the most sorted players for India.