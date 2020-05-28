T20 World Cup: ICC defers decision to June 10

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia in October and November and concerns were raised over the event due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It was also speculated that if the global extravaganza gets postponed that window could be utilised for IPL 2020, which had been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met via teleconference today with all agenda items deferred until June 10, 2020 following a discussion, led by Chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality," the ICC said in a release.

"A number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.

About the issue of confidentiality, the ICC said it will initiate a probe by the ethics officer, supported by "global experts."

"There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on June 10, 2020," said the ICC.

Meanwhile, the ICC also urged its management to sustain the discussions with all the stakeholders concerned about the contingency options owing to the global health scenario.

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," said the ICC.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, the ICC was also supposed to discuss matters pertaining to finding a successor to Manohar, who would not be seeking an extension as Chairman, and the on-going tax exemption dispute with the BCCI.