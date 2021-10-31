T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand, Highlights: Clinical NZ hammer listless India by 8 wickets

Having been restricted to 110 for seven, Indian bowlers could hardly pose any challenge to the aggressive batting effort from New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 33 guided the team home in the paltry run chase with 33 balls and eight wickets to spare.

With this emphatic victory, New Zealand have brought themself back on the winning track and victories against the lower-ranked sides in their remaining Super 12 games will also help the Blackcaps qualify for the semis.

Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi - who's enjoyed bowling against much-vaunted Indian batting line-up - once again emerged as the wrecker-in-chief as he gave big blows to the Men In Blue and bagged the player of the match award on his birthday.

Earlier in the day, India's highly acclaimed batting line-up put up another woeful performance to score a paltry 110 for seven against New Zealand. New Zealand, the bogey team for India at global events over the years, embarrassed Virat Kohli's men, who didn't even show any stomach for a fight after their skipper lost an important toss.

It seemed like a catching practice for the New Zealand team as most of the batters were out in the deep trying to force the pace and failing miserably. There were 54 dot balls which meant that India didn't score any runs in nine of their 20 overs.

There were no demons on the track but India's shoddy show with the willow is a consequence of poor team selection, not relying on form players and the failure to have any flexibility in the side, which lacked proper multi-skilled cricketers. Big batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both lost form at the same time.

The middle-order, which was a worry, remained so and Hardik Pandya as a batter completely flopped on big days. But the biggest of them all was how a country whose players are considered champion players of spin bowling looked clueless against the slow stuff.

The spinners -- left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner (4-0-15-0) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (4-0-17-2) -- caught India by the scruff of their necks, giving away only 32 runs in eight overs.

