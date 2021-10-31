T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand, Highlights: Clinical NZ hammer listless India by 8 wickets

Dubai, October 31: A dominating performance from New Zealand helped the Kane Williamson-led side thrash Team India by 8 wickets in the Super 12 game on Sunday (October 31) in the ICC T20 World Cup. From being the pre-tournament favourites, the Virat Kohli-led side now faces the ignominy of failing to qualify for the knockout stage as they were outplayed in two consecutive games.
Having been restricted to 110 for seven, Indian bowlers could hardly pose any challenge to the aggressive batting effort from New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 33 guided the team home in the paltry run chase with 33 balls and eight wickets to spare.
With this emphatic victory, New Zealand have brought themself back on the winning track and victories against the lower-ranked sides in their remaining Super 12 games will also help the Blackcaps qualify for the semis.
Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi - who's enjoyed bowling against much-vaunted Indian batting line-up - once again emerged as the wrecker-in-chief as he gave big blows to the Men In Blue and bagged the player of the match award on his birthday.
Earlier in the day, India's highly acclaimed batting line-up put up another woeful performance to score a paltry 110 for seven against New Zealand. New Zealand, the bogey team for India at global events over the years, embarrassed Virat Kohli's men, who didn't even show any stomach for a fight after their skipper lost an important toss.
It seemed like a catching practice for the New Zealand team as most of the batters were out in the deep trying to force the pace and failing miserably. There were 54 dot balls which meant that India didn't score any runs in nine of their 20 overs.
There were no demons on the track but India's shoddy show with the willow is a consequence of poor team selection, not relying on form players and the failure to have any flexibility in the side, which lacked proper multi-skilled cricketers. Big batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both lost form at the same time.
The middle-order, which was a worry, remained so and Hardik Pandya as a batter completely flopped on big days. But the biggest of them all was how a country whose players are considered champion players of spin bowling looked clueless against the slow stuff.
The spinners -- left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner (4-0-15-0) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (4-0-17-2) -- caught India by the scruff of their necks, giving away only 32 runs in eight overs.
Here are the highlights from the match between India and Pakistan:
Team India have the worst win-loss ratio against New Zealand.
Worst win-loss ratio for #India in ICC limited overs tournaments (WC, CT, WT20):— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 31, 2021
0.333 vs NZ (Won 3, Lost 9)
0.714 vs SL (Won 5, Lost 7)
0.818 vs Aus (Won 9, Lost 11) #IndvsNZ #WT20
Ish Sodhi has been named the player of the match for his fantastic show of spin bowling. He bowled 9 dots, conceded 19 runs and picked up 2 wickets from his 24 balls in the match.
It's all over! Clinical New Zealand hammer listless India by 8 wickets with 33 balls to spare. BLACKCAPS continue their unbeaten streak over the Men In Blue in the T20 World Cup. New Zealand return to winning ways on a dominant note.
Scores level.
12 runs came from Hardik's over. New Zealand reach 108/2 in 14 overs. They need 3 more runs to win.
Four! A boundary for Devon Conway and with that New Zealand go past the 100-run mark.
Bumrah finishes his quota of 4 overs with 19/2. He's the only positive for Team India from this forgettable game.
Wicket! Daryl Mitchell (49) tried to complete his fifty with a big shot but failed to connect it. KL Rahul takes a simple catch at long-on. Bumrah gets the second wicket of the match. NZ - 96/2 in 12.4 overs
After 12 overs, New Zealand reach 94/1. Bumrah has been brought into the attack for his final over of the match.
Hardik Pandya is being brought into the attack in the 12th over.
Daryl Mitchell is dealing in sixes and boundaries as he hits back-to-back boundaries off Shardul after dispatching him for a maximum early in the over. NZ - 83/1 in 10 overs
SIX!! Mitchell pulls Shardul Thakur for a biggie and the fielder at deep mid-wicket can only watch it sail into the stands.
9 came from Ravindra Jadeja's second over as New Zealand reach 64/1 in 8 overs. They need 47 off 72 deliveries. The BLACKCAPS are cruising.
Four! Kane Williamson plays Jadeja fine and the ball races towards the third man region for a boundary.
SIX!! Daryll Mitchell clubs the short-pitched delivery from Shami and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. New Zealand are cruising in the low-run chase.
4,4!! Mitchell hits Jadeja for back-to-back boundaries. He's dominating the spinner and making use of the fielding restriction.
After 5 overs, NZ reach 30/1. Kohli introduces Jadeja in the attack.
Wicket! Guptill (20) mistimes that one from Bumrah and the ball goes high in the air. Shardul takes a catch at mid-on after a fumble. New Zealand - 24/1 in 3.4 overs.
4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Guptill off Varun. Bumrah conceded just 1 from his first over.
5 runs came from the first over bowled by Varun. New Zealand start with 5/0 in the run chase of 111.
Guptill and New Zealand get off the mark with a double on the very first delivery.
2nd innings! New Zealand begin run chase of 111. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell open innings for NZ. Varun Chakravarthy starts the proceedings with new ball.
Ish Sodhi: The pitch was certainly slower than we saw (the ENG-AUS game). Bit of grass cover but it played slower than expected. Main tactic was bowling first. Teams have had success here bowling first, so the toss was based on that opinion. Didn't turn hell of a lot but it does when you bowl a touch slow. Tough to catch under the lights here, unfortunate with those two drops. If you had asked before the start of the game, if you had told us we could restrict them to under 120, we will certainly take it.
Southee puts him down on the final delivery of the innings. Jadeja remains not out at 26 off 19 and India finish with 110/7 in 20 overs. New Zealand need 111 runs to win this game. Jadeja is the highest scorer for India in this match.
SIX!! Full toss delivery from Southee and Jadeja hits him over mid-wicket for a maximum
Another fine over from Trent Boult despite getting hit for a boundary by Jadeja in the penultimate over. India reach 99/7 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Shardul Thakur (0) hits Trent Boult over mid-off and Martin Guptill pouches a comfortable catch. New Zealand - 94/7
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (23 off 24) tries to hit Trent Boult over mid-off but fails to connect it. Martin Guptill takes a simple catch in the deep. India - 94/6 in 18.1 overs.
After 18 overs, India reach 94/5. Not a memorable batting effort.
Four! Finally a boundary from Hardik Pandya's bat. This is the first boundary in 71 balls for India. India reach 86/5 in 17 overs.
A mere 6 boundaries in 17 overs and not one between 7 & 15......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2021
After 16 overs, India reach 78/5. 5 runs came from Ish Sodhi's final over and the birthday boy finishes with 17 for 2.
It has been 60 deliveries since the Indians hit a boundary. The last one came in the 6th over.
It’s getting worse. Pitch sluggish, ball stopping, playing strokes not easy. But fewer than 135-140 unlikely to be competitive against determined Kiwis. Difficult for India yo get there now that Pant too has fallen?— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 31, 2021
DRS Lost! Kane Williamson goes upstairs to review the LBW appeal from Milne off Jadeja. The ball was missing the stumps.
Bowled him! Rishabh Pant tries to hit Adam Milne but misses the ball completely and the ball crashes into the stumps. India - 70/5 in 14.3 overs.
Another tidy over from birthday boy Ish Sodhi as he concedes five runs off it. His figures so far - 3-0-2-12. India - 67/4 in 14 overs.
Ish Sodhi has played two T20Is on his birthday - both in the UAE.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 31, 2021
On both the occasions he dismissed the opposition captain!
Dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2018 and Virat Kohli today.#NZvIND #T20WorldCup21 #T20WorldCup
Dropped! Brilliant effort from Jimmy Neesham in the deep as he fails to catch that Hardik Pandya shot but saves five runs.
4 runs came from that Tim Southee over. India reach 62/4 in 13 overs.
After 12 overs, Team India reach 58/4. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are in the middle for the Men In Blue. Mitchell Santner finishes his quota of 4 overs with 0-15.
4 runs and the big wicket of Virat Kohli came from that over bowled by Ish Sodhi. India reach 52/4 in 11 overs.
4 runs came from that over bowled by Ish Sodhi and India reach 41/3 in 8 overs.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma (14) mistimes Ish Sodhi and India are three down! He tries to hit the spinner for a biggie over mid-on fails to connect and Guptill takes a fine catch. India 40/3 and they are in deep trouble.
Just two runs came from that over bowled by Mitchell Santner as India reach 37/2 in 7 overs.
Not an ideal start for India in the powerplay as they could only post 35 for the loss of two wickets.
Wicket!! KL Rahul (18) pulls Tim Southee and finds a fielder at deep square-leg. Daryl Mitchell takes his second catch of the evening. India - 35/2 in 5.5 overs.
Four! Inside-edge for KL Rahul and he gets a lucky boundary off Tim Southee.
Four & SIX!!! Rohit first hits Milne for a boundary towards the point. He then pulls the bowler for a maximum over mid-wicket! India - 29/1 after 5 overs.
Four! KL Rahul hits a brilliant boundary towards the deep point off Adam Milne. Pressure-relieving shot this.
Sluggish start for Team India in the powerplay as they reach 14/1 in 4 overs. Not the start they would have hoped for as their approach has been a little defensive early on.
The ploy to promote Ishan Kishan proved ineffective for India. He was feeling the pressure of the big match from the first ball he faced.
Gambit of promoting Ishan Kishan to optimise runs in powerplay has bombed. India saved utter disaster with Milne putting down a Rohit sitter first ball. Shaky start by India.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 31, 2021
Dropped! Rohit Sharma pulls the short-pitched bouncer from Trent Boult and failed to get the distance, luckily the fielder at deep fine-leg put it down.
Wicket! Ishan Kishan (4) flicks Trent Boult towards the fine leg but finds a fielder in the deep. Daryll Mitchell takes a simple catch. India - 11/1 in 2.5 overs.
Four! Ishan Kishan hits his #MumbaiIndians teammate Trent Boult with a boundary over mid-wicket. He gets off the mark in style.
After two overs, India reach 6/0. Ishan Kishan is yet to get off the mark.
This is only the third occasion since 2013 when Rohit Sharma isn't opening for India in T20Is. He scored 0 & 60* the two previous times he batted in the middle order.
Four! KL Rahul hits Tim Southee just over mid-on fielder and gets his first boundary of the innings.
Tight first over from Trent Boult as he concedes just 1. Tim Southee will be bowling the second over for New Zealand.
Surprise-Surprise! KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have walked into the middle to open innings for India. This is a new opening pair for India. Rohit will bat at number 3. Trent Boult starts the proceedings with the new ball for NZ.
National Anthems are being held!
Trent Boult, NZ pacer: Bubble life at its finest really, some good time to prepare for a big match tonight. The boys are very eager and excited to get out there today. The boys are in good spirits, spent a lot of time together with the bubble life that we are in. It's an exciting tournament, seems like there's been a lot of cricket played by a lot of the other teams. Hopefully, we can get on a bit of a roll. Played a little bit here in the last couple of months but every wicket is different here and you're looking for the overhead and see if it's going to swing. We've done enough planning and it's just about going out there and putting that on the page and see what happens. Not too bad, not much swing there in the early stages. Hopefully, I can get the ball in my hand earlier tonight and see what happens. Win the toss and go big (chuckles).
New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.
Virat Kohli, India captain: We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Hopefully a bit of movement on the surface like the other night. Look forward to another challenge against these guys who are obviously one of the favourites in the tournament. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just us a nice balance to our bowling attack provides us with the extra pace as well. Conway will keep.
New Zealand have made one change in the Playing XI. Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Conway will be keeping the wickets.
India Playing XI Update: Ishan Kishan replaces injured Suryakumar Yadav. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kishan will open the innings for Team India, KL Rahul to bat at number 3 in the middle order.
Toss Update: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bowl against India. Kohli is unlucky with the toss yet again.
NZ opener Martin Guptill is fit and available for the big match against India.
India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur are marking their run-ups in the ground. Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar going to sit out?
This is what India captain Virat Kohli had to say ahead of the match against tough competitors 'NZ'.
🗣️ "They are one of the top two sides when it comes to playing consistent cricket."— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 31, 2021
India are wary of the threat posed by New Zealand ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two sides 🤜🤛 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SRsMKWloZB
Mohammad Shami - who has troubled Kane Williamson a lot - will be Virat Kohli's go-to man tonight when the NZ captain walks in.
#ViratKohli sure knows the formula to seeing Kane Williamson declared 𝗢𝗨𝗧! 😏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2021
🗣️ #IndiaIndia if you think #Shami will get his man in #INDvNZ!
ICC #T20WorldCup | #LiveTheGame | Tonight, Broadcast starts: 7 PM; Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/SJCLAK1tJr
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between India and New Zealand, which looks like a virtual quarter-final. Although, it's just the second Super 12 encounter of the two teams.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.