T20 World Cup: Keiron Pollard is fine, his last ball six made the difference, claims Nicholas Pooran

Kieron Pollard (14 not out) retired ill in the 13th over but the reasons for his walking out at that stage were not clear. He, however, came back in the final over to hit a last-ball six after seven batters of his side were packed off. Pooran, who managed the entire second innings, refused to divulge much on Pollard's health.

"(On Pollard's health) He looks fine, the medical team is still working with him but he should be okay. You can see why he's a wonderful leader, walking back in to hit that last-ball six. We try to be someone like that in the future," Pooran said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pooran rued the missed catches but said they always had the belief. "It's tough managing all the players, but everyone gives me full support. All hands on the deck on the field. Unfortunately, we didn't really take all our catches, but the belief was there. We backed our experience to close out the game."

Asked about the decision to give Andre Russell the last over, he said: "On that wicket back of a length was tough. He's a big player and executed for us." For his 22-ball 40, Pooran was also adjudged the player of the match.

"Tactical move (to go lower down the order). We talk about batsmen taking responsibility and doing what's needed for the team. The batting hasn't clicked yet and we needed to put our hands up.

"I felt as a cricketer and a batsman I needed to put my hand up. I have been working very very hard for the last couple of months, things just hadn't gone my way. I hadn't been doing myself justice, giving away my wicket. I'm always confident and positive about my attitude and skills," Pooran said.

Losing captain Mahmudullah said Liton Das' (44 off 43) wicket in the 19th over put paid to their hopes. "I think Liton's wicket was very crucial because we were both set. If that would have been six... that's probably one advantage when you have tall fielders," he said.

Liton timely connected a Bravo delivery, which definitely would have gone for a six had it not been for a lanky Holder, who held on to the catch comfortably at the long-on boundary.

"Having said that, bowlers did quite a good job but we missed a few chances that cost 10-15 runs. We tried (to go harder at the top) but the wicket wasn't one where you could hit. When you bowled back of length it was hard to score," Mahmudullah said.

"The bowlers did a good job, but it's the batting... but it was a close game, we can't blame batters or bowlers, in T20 cricket some games you win, some you lose. (Dropping catches) that is an issue, we need to do better."