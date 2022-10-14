T20 World Cup, Stats Recap: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

The T20 World Cup had it origin in 2007 in South Africa and this is the first time it is reaching the shores of Australia.

But in the short span of its existence — 2007 to 2021 — and over the last 7 editions, the tournament has given us plenty of moments of thrills and despair in equal measure.

We have seen some explosive batting efforts, from teams like Sri Lanka and individuals like Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh, and some magical bowling spells such as from Ajantha Mendis and Shahid Afridi.

Each of those editions have given something to keep inside our mind’s showcase and here we are giving you a quick recap to the stats from all those past editions, a wrap no less, for you to gloss over.

It contains all the essential materials like most runs, most wickets, highest score, best bowling effort, most 6s to more nuanced details like fielding records.

1. T20 World Cup batting stats Highest total: Sri Lanka: 260/6 Lowest total: Netherlands: 39 Most runs: Mahela Jayawardene: 1016 Highest score: Brendon McCullum: 123 Highest strike-rate: Darren Sammy: 164.12 Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 2 Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 63 Most runs in 1 WC: Virat Kohli: 319 Highest partnership: M Jayawardene / K Sangakkara: 166 2. T20 World Cup bowling stats Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan: 41 Best bowling: Ajantha Mendis: 6/8 Best economy: Sunil Narine: 5.12 Most wickets in 1 WC: W Hasaranga: 16 3. Fielding Records Most catches: AB de Villiers: 23 Most catches in 1 WC: Mike Hussey, Callum McLeod, Steve Smith, David Warner: 8. Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 32 Most dismissals in 1 WC: AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Kamran Akmal, Kumar Sangakkara, Matthew Wade: 9. 4 Miscellaneous records Most matches: T Dilshan: 35 Most matches (Captain): MS Dhoni: 33 Most matches (Umpire): Aleem Dar: 40.