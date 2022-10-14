T20 World Cup, Stats Recap: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

1. T20 World Cup batting stats
Highest total: Sri Lanka: 260/6
Lowest total: Netherlands: 39
Most runs: Mahela Jayawardene: 1016
Highest score: Brendon McCullum: 123
Highest strike-rate: Darren Sammy: 164.12
Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 2
Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 63
Most runs in 1 WC: Virat Kohli: 319
Highest partnership: M Jayawardene / K Sangakkara: 166
2. T20 World Cup bowling stats
Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan: 41
Best bowling: Ajantha Mendis: 6/8
Best economy: Sunil Narine: 5.12
Most wickets in 1 WC: W Hasaranga: 16
3. Fielding Records
Most catches: AB de Villiers: 23
Most catches in 1 WC: Mike Hussey, Callum McLeod, Steve Smith, David Warner: 8.
Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 32
Most dismissals in 1 WC: AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Kamran Akmal, Kumar Sangakkara, Matthew Wade: 9.
4 Miscellaneous records
Most matches: T Dilshan: 35
Most matches (Captain): MS Dhoni: 33
Most matches (Umpire): Aleem Dar: 40.