T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli's opinion on why India fell behind Pakistan left Ajay Jadeja disappointed

Jadeja said Kohli's statement that Team India fell behind in the game against arch-rivals after losing two early wickets didn't reflect well for the current Indian side is studded with several match winners. The stylish right-handed batsman in his playing days added Kohli himself is a big player and his team is never out of the game till he's into the middle.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said, "I heard Virat Kohli's statement that day. He said when we lost two wickets, we fell behind in the match against Pakistan. I was disappointed with that."

"When a player like Virat Kohli is out there in the middle, there is no way the match has ended. He had not played even two balls and was thinking like that. So, it shows India's approach," he further added.

After losing the match by 10 wickets against Pakistan in Dubai, India captain said at the post-match press presentation ceremony, "We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due - they (Pakistan) outplayed us today."

India found themselves on the back-foot straightaway as they lost three wickets with just 31 runs on the board, thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi's menacing opening burst.

"When you lose three early wickets it's very difficult to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming. They were very professional with the bat as well.

"Hitting through the line was not as easy in the first half as it seemed in the Pakistan innings, so when you know the conditions can change, you need 10-20 extra runs.

"But some quality bowling from Pakistan didn't let us get off the blocks. We're certainly not a team that presses the panic button, it's the start of the tournament, not the end," Kohli said.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to unbeaten 68 while Mohammad Rizwan smashed 79 not out as Pakistan won it without much trouble.