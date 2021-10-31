T20 World Cup: We are wary of what they are able to do: Zampa on Bangladesh

Dubai, Oct 31: After their demoralising defeat to England, Australia would need to quickly pick themselves up as they face Bangladesh in almost a must-win match in the T20 World Cup.
Australia have won two of their three matches and will now play Bangladesh and the West Indies in their remaining Group 1 matches.
Speaking about Bangladesh, leg spinner Adam Zampa, who went for 37 runs in his three overs against England, said on Sunday that the Aussies are "wary of what they can do" - with reference to the 4-1 loss Australia suffered in Bangladesh in a recent five-match T20 internationals series.
However, Zampa pointed out the "wicket in Dhaka for that series was probably one of the worst international wickets that we've come up against."
The
leg
spinner
also
said
the
Bangladesh
batters
pose
a
different
set
of
challenges
compared
to
say
the
big
hitting
players
like
Jos
Butler
of
England,
who
single
handedly
demolished
the
Australian
bowling
on
Saturday.
Bangladesh are yet to win a game having lost all three matches and are virtually out of reckoning for a semifinal spot. Australia will play Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.