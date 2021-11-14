T20 World Cup Winners: Full list of champions from India in 2007 to Australia in 2021

While Australia were playing their second final in the showpiece event of the shortest format, their Oceania neighbours New Zealand played their first ever T20 World Cup summit clash. This, however, was the second meeting between the two sides at the world stage.

In 2015 ODI World Cup final, Australia defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets to claim their fifth World Cup triumph. The Aussies repeated their dominant show over New Zealand and once again won the game quite comfortably.

In the first semifinal, New Zealand stunned England to win by 5 wickets, while Australia also claimed a similar 5 wicket win against favourites and unbeaten Pakistan to reach the summit clash.

Before the start of the final both, Australia and New Zealand had never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament was guaranteed to have a new winner. Aussies finally ended their draught of not winning a T20 WC - the only missing trophy in their cabinet - with an imperious win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday (November 14).

But there have been six winners with India winning the inaugural event and West Indies winning the title twice.

myKhel compiles the list of T20 World Cup winners from 2007 to 2021:

2007: India India led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated arch rivals Pakistan by 5 runs in the final of tournament, which took place in South Africa. Defending 157 in Johannesburg on September 24, 2007, India pulled off a thriller by restricting Pakistan to 152 all out in 19.4 overs and MS Dhoni's side went on to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy. 2009: Pakistan Pakistan were second time lucky as they bounced back from the 2007 disappointment by clinching the title in 2009, when the tournament was staged in England. Pakistan led by Younis Khan defeated Asian rivals Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the final at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in London. Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 138/6 in 20 overs and chased the score down with 8 balls to spare on June 21, 2009. 2010: England England went to win their first ever world title by defeating their rivals Australia by 7 wickets in the final of tournament, that was hosted by West Indies. England led by Paul Collingwood restricted Australia to 147/6 in 20 overs before chasing down the scored with 18 balls to spare in Bridgetown on May 16, 2010. 2012: West Indies Dubbed the best side in the shortest format of the game, West Indies finally found success in the 2012 final, where they defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 36 runs to lift the title. Led by Darren Sammy, West Indies set a target of 138 before bowling Sri Lanka out for a paltry 101 in Colombo on October 7, 2012. 2014: Sri Lanka It was third time lucky for Sri Lanka as they overcame disappointments from 2009 and 2012 by beating India by 6 wickets in the 2014 T20 World Cup final, hosted in Dhaka. Led by Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka restricted a strong Indian batting line up to 130/4 in 20 overs before making light work of the chase with 13 balls to spare on April 6, 2014. 2016: West Indies The only side to win the title twice, West Indies pulled off a 4-wicket win against England in the 2016 final, which was hosted in Kolkata. Led by Darren Sammy, Windies restricted England to 155/9 in 20 overs before Craig Brathwaitte's blitzkrieg ensure a victory with 2 balls to spare on April 3. 2016. 2021: Australia The five-time ODI World Cup champions, Australia had to wait for 14 years to lift their maiden ICC T20 World Cup. The Aussies won the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE by defeating their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 8 wickets in the final. Chasing a target of 173, the Aaron Finch-led side cruised home in 18.5 overs with seven balls to spare. Mitchell Marsh (77*) and David Warner (53) starred with the bat for the Aussies in the run chase after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's imperious knock of 48-ball 85 propelled them to 172/4 after being put in to bat first. Warner was named the player of the tournament while all-rounder Marsh was adjudged the player of the match for his batting performance.