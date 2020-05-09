Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 4: Taiwan Dragons vs Hsinchu Titans

The fourth qualifier of the tournament will be played between Taiwan Dragons and Hsinchu Titans. Both the teams came face to face against each other in the group stage of the tournament. The Dragons snatched a big 20-run victory in that match. It will be interesting to see how the Titans will bounce back and avenge the loss of their previous defeat.

Taiwan Dragons performed decently in the group stage and secured the top spot with two wins in three matches. Rishi Josula has performed brilliantly for the Dragons with the bat and the team will be expecting another convincing knock from him. Dragons also have a formidable bowling line up that holds the ability to defend totals.

Hsinchu Titans, on the other hand, will have to bring their A-game if they want to defeat Dragons in the qualifier. All-rounder Joyal Francis has performed well for the team and he will be expected to produce an impressive performance in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Rain is expected to interrupt the game as heavy rain with thunderstorms has been forecasted during the match. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 64% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XI

Taiwan Dragons

Venky Rebel (WK), Eknath Sarkar, Joyal Francis, Manikandan, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram, Thomas Rayen, Vijay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay M S

Hsinchu Titans

Asif Hameed (WK), Arul Arjun, Athula Senadeera, Bivan Singh Waraich, Chetan Pundora, Adam Hopkins, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Sachin D. Padghan, Santosh Yadav

Captain

Rishi Josula

Vice-Captain

Joyal Francis

Best 14

Wicketkeepers- Asif Hameed, Venky Rebel

Batsmen- Chetan Pundora, Bivan Singh Waraich, Vijay Kumar, Athula Senadeera

All-rounders- Rishi Josula, Joyal Francis, Adam Hopkins, Manikandan, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Sachin D. Padghan

Bowlers- Raguram, Thomas Rayen

Match Details:

Date: 10th May 2020

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPELIVE Streaming: SportsTiger Application

