Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 5: Taiwan Dragons vs Taiwan Daredevils

In the fifth Qualifier Taiwan Dragons will take on Taiwan Daredevils. In their first encounter Dragons crushed daredevils by winning an impressive match by seven wickets. Dragons are currently on the first position with two victories on the other hand Daredevils are still sitting at the last.

Taiwan Dragons players like Athula Senadeera, Bivan Singh and Marlan Samarasinghe have been playing exceptionally well to outperform their opponents where Taiwan Daredevil’s Jeff Black and George Klooper have been looking for support from the other end to win matches in the inaugural season.

Weather Report

With clouds all over the ground we can expect rain, which will not be for long though so we can have a full game, Temperature of the day will vary from 24 to 33 Celsius.

Probable XI

Taiwan Dragon

Asif Hameed (WK), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Bivan Singh Waraich, Athula Senadeera, Adam Hopkins, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe, Atif Khan, Marlan Samarasinghe, Chetan Pundora, Santosh Yadav

Taiwan Daredevils

Ben Hall (WK), Jeff Black, Hein Nothnagle, George Klooper, Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, John Koekemoer, Christiaan Du Toit, Duane Christie, Charl Toua, Hugh Schalkwyk

Best 14

Wicker-Keeper - Ben Hall

Batsmen - Bivan Singh Waraich, Athula Senadeera, Chetan Pundora

Bowling - Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Mohammad Rajiuddin

All Rounder - Jeff Black, Hein Nothnagle, George Klooper, Adam Hopkins, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe, John Koekemoer

Captain - Josula Rishi

Vice-captain - Jeff Black

Match Details

Date: 10th May 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

LIVE Stream: SportsTiger Application