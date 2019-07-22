Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi to act as Muralitharan: Here's 6 must-watch sports biopics

Cricket

By
Bengaluru, July 22: Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to act as legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in a biopic titled '800'. The former Sri Lankan spinner has bagged 800 Test wickets in 133 Tests, 534 wickets from 350 ODIs and 13 T20I wickets, grossing his tally to a whopping 1247 international wickets.

In the context of the latest biopic to hit the screen, MyKhel takes a look at some of the other sports films in Indian cinema.

1. Sachin: A Billion dreams

This was a more of a documentary than a full-fledged movie. But the James Erskine film captured the essence of the life and professional career of Tendulkar, who still thralls cricket fans across the world nearly seven years after his retirement.

2. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

The Neeraj Pandey flick featured the life and career of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian captain. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni. It was released in 2016 and became a critical as well as commercial success and one of the highest grossing films ever in Bollywood history.

3. Captain

The movie was released in 2018 and was based on the life and career of VP Sathyan, the former Indian football team captain, who had committed suicide. The Malayalam movie with Jayasuriya in lead cast received rave reviews and was a box office hit.

4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhaan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor were the protagonists of this movie released in 2013 based on the life of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. Despite a few factural errors and controversies, the film did well in the market grossing over a billion dollars.

5. Azhar

Emraan Hashmi played the titular role in this 2016 biopic based on the life and career of former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin. It drew criticisms for euologising and fictionalising Azharuddin and the events surrounded his career but collected Rs 58 crore from box office to become a commercial success.

5. 83

It is an upcoming Bollywood flick with axis of the life and career of Kapil Dev, the world cup winning former Indian captain. In title role, we will have Ranveer Singh and his wife in real life Deepika Padukone will handle the female lead role.

