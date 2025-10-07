Which Indian Players Will Participate in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's What We Know

Will Rohit Sharma’s Salary Be Reduced After Losing the Captaincy? Here’s How Much He Still Earns from the BCCI

Sports Bulletin For October 7: Abhishek Sharma's ICC Player Of The Month Nomination To AUS Squad For IND Series

Cricket Tazmin Brits Reaches Career-Best Fourth in ICC ODI Batting Rankings By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 18:58 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

South Africa opener Tazmin Brits has climbed to a career-best fourth spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings following her match-winning century against New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Brits' brilliant 101-run knock in South Africa's six-wicket win propelled her to 706 rating points, marking her fifth century of the year - the most ever by a woman cricketer in a single calendar year. Her remarkable form has been central to South Africa's strong response after their opening loss to England.

Close behind her is Australia's Ash Gardner, who surged seven places to fifth, reaching a personal-best position with 697 points. Gardner's explosive 115 off 83 balls against New Zealand powered Australia to an emphatic 89-run victory in their tournament opener.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine also made significant gains, jumping seven spots to eighth, matching her previous career-best ranking from October 2024. Her scores of 112 and 85 against Australia and South Africa came in valiant but losing efforts.

Pakistan's Sidra Amin broke into the top 10 for the first time, climbing three places to 10th, following her 81-run innings against India. Meanwhile, India's Deepti Sharma advanced one spot to 17th, thanks to her steady contributions of 53 and 25 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In the bowling charts, Marizanne Kapp moved up to fifth, while teammate Nonkululeko Mlaba soared six places to a career-high 13th after her impressive four-wicket haul against New Zealand. Australia's Alana King gained one spot to seventh, and Annabel Sutherland climbed to a career-best 14th, just behind Mlaba, marking another strong update for the reigning world champions.