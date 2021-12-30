Cricket
Team India breach fortress Centurion: Cricketing fraternity hails Virat Kohli and band for historic win

By

Centurion, Dec 30: Team India registered a convincing 113 runs win over South Africa in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here at SuperSport Park on Thursday (December 30).

With this win, Indian cricket team created history by breaching South Africa's fortress 'Centurion' and became the first Asian side to come out victorious at this venue. This was the third Test for India at Centurion but this is the maiden win here.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener. The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch break and were trailing by 123 runs.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli and band score historic win at Centurion, go 1-0 upIndia vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli and band score historic win at Centurion, go 1-0 up

Soon after the resumption of play in the post-lunch session, India's man in-form Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant, Marco Jansen, for 16 in the first over after lunch. Kohli then put Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack with an aim to wrap up the tailenders quickly and the tall off-spinner delivered instantly.

Ashwin dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi for a duck on the fifth and sixth delivery of his over. Rabada was caught at point by Mohammed Shami while Ngidi was caught at leg slip by Cheteshwar Pujara. Soon after the fall of the final Protea wicket, the Indian cricketers broke into celebration as they've taken a major boost in the three-Test series.

SA captain Dean Elgar was the biggest positive for the hosts in the second innings as the left-handed batsman grinded hard and scored 77 in front of a quality Indian pace attack. Elgar was the first wicket the hosts lost on day five when he was trapped in front by star India quick Jasprit Bumrah. Temba Bavuma - who scored 52 in the first innings - showed grit and determination in the second innings too and remained unbeaten on 35.

Earlier on day four, South Africa had finished at 94 for four with skipper Elgar remaining unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shami picked up five wickets in the first innings and was the wrecker in chief in the first innings. However, opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for slamming a match-winning 123-run-knock and ensuring the Kohli-led side posted a competitive 327 in the first innings.

Here's how Team India was hailed for conquering fort Centurion:

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 17:51 [IST]
