Team India breach fortress Centurion: Cricketing fraternity hails Virat Kohli and band for historic win

With this win, Indian cricket team created history by breaching South Africa's fortress 'Centurion' and became the first Asian side to come out victorious at this venue. This was the third Test for India at Centurion but this is the maiden win here.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener. The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch break and were trailing by 123 runs.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli and band score historic win at Centurion, go 1-0 up

Soon after the resumption of play in the post-lunch session, India's man in-form Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant, Marco Jansen, for 16 in the first over after lunch. Kohli then put Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack with an aim to wrap up the tailenders quickly and the tall off-spinner delivered instantly.

Ashwin dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi for a duck on the fifth and sixth delivery of his over. Rabada was caught at point by Mohammed Shami while Ngidi was caught at leg slip by Cheteshwar Pujara. Soon after the fall of the final Protea wicket, the Indian cricketers broke into celebration as they've taken a major boost in the three-Test series.

SA captain Dean Elgar was the biggest positive for the hosts in the second innings as the left-handed batsman grinded hard and scored 77 in front of a quality Indian pace attack. Elgar was the first wicket the hosts lost on day five when he was trapped in front by star India quick Jasprit Bumrah. Temba Bavuma - who scored 52 in the first innings - showed grit and determination in the second innings too and remained unbeaten on 35.

Earlier on day four, South Africa had finished at 94 for four with skipper Elgar remaining unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shami picked up five wickets in the first innings and was the wrecker in chief in the first innings. However, opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for slamming a match-winning 123-run-knock and ensuring the Kohli-led side posted a competitive 327 in the first innings.

Here's how Team India was hailed for conquering fort Centurion:

Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord’s , Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pLhTVJWOvz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2021

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

India have now won as many Tests in Australia, England & South Africa in the last four years (9) than they did in the 30 years previously & have as many Tests their since 2010 (11) as they had done in their Test history prior to then, dating back to 1932 (11). #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/3KgoONxOd9 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 30, 2021

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain.



2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2021

Virat wasn’t there in Gabba. And he wasn’t missed.

Rohit wasn’t there in Centurion. And he wasn’t missed.

Speaks volumes about how this team isn’t about a particular player…best Test team on the planet. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2021

Supersport park is SA's fortress. They hardly ever lose there.

Team India: 😆 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/uHGvwUD0U3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 30, 2021

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

In 8 away Tests this year, the pacers accounted for 83% of wickets taken by the Indian bowlers.



In 6 home Tests in 2021 the spinners had a share of 85% of the wickets for India.



This team surely knows the recipe of success both at home and away! #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 30, 2021

Had to be KL Rahul as Player Of The Match. In a match where three of the four innings ended under 200, his century was the difference. The next 2-3 years are his for the taking. Very few players at the moment are as versatile as he is. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2021

Fortress Centurion has been breached. This is a ground on which South Africa usually win, and one on which they have beaten India handsomely on the previous two occasions they've played. India convincing winners here and looking good for a first series win in South Africa. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) December 30, 2021