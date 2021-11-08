Team India can go with Ishan Kishan in inconsequential tie against Namibia: VVS Laxman

The fate of the Indian Cricket Team, which was hanging in the balance ahead of the Afghanistan-New Zealand game, was decided after Mohammed Nabi and his band's defeat against Blackcaps.

India's game against Namibia will be an inconsequential one as Virat Kohli and company will pack their bags and head home after this tie. While the Men In Blue would be looking to end their campaign on a positive note and a dominant win over Namibia, many believe the team management should try other players in the playing eleven.

T20 World Cup 2021: India exit: Here's 4 reasons why Virat Kohli and boys failed to enter semis

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has opined that captain Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri should look to include left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan in the playing eleven today. Laxman said Kishan could be an option for Team India as an opening batsman in the future.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show Game Plan, Laxman said, "Oh well there is no doubt, I think that he is a very talented player. Ishan Kishan is someone who uses the powerplay field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket.

T20 World Cup: India vs Namibia, Preview: Shastri-Kohli partnership eyes winning end to significant chapter

Talking about the headache team management faces on how to accommodate Ishan with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul already doing the job well, the Hyderabadi cricketer opined, "Having said that, as Virat Kohli relinquishes his captaincy after that the choice will be Rohit Sharma, he is most destructive and consistent to win matches for India in that position where he goes in as an opener and then KL Rahul we know what a talent he is and what a match-winner he is. So, how can you disturb these two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan?

"So that's probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee. But, probably keeping in mind that there is no consequence to the match which is going to happen against Namibia. Probably in this match they can try Ishan Kishan."

Speaking about Team India's bowling attack and the changes that are required for the ICC T20 World Cup Australia in 2022, Laxman said the team management will have to identify the bowlers suited to the conditions in Australia.

"Yeah, I think it is very important to identify a couple of bowlers who bowl quick because the conditions in Australia will be totally different, where I'm not sure the ball will swing too much. But having someone who can bowl quick, extract the bounce and pace of that wicket and at the same time can use the variations because you want someone who can also finish off the innings well with the ball."

Highlighting the importance of all-rounders in the T20 format, the 47-year-old cricketer-turned commentator also suggested Team India have a few batters who can bowl.

"The other important aspect is to identify batsmen who can bowl because we've seen that if you have the sixth or seventh bowling option, the captain will definitely not be under pressure. We know Hardik Pandya has been struggling with his fitness. So, get a couple of batsmen who can also take two overs, that will be very critical for the World Cup in Australia," he added further.