Team India plays 1000th ODI: Here's Best ODI XI of all-time of India

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar: 463 ODIs | 18426 Runs | Avg 44.83 | 40 X 100s | 96 X 50s

One of the greatest white-ball cricketers of all time, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar's domination in the ODIs is second to none.

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai - who started his India career as a 16-year-old boy - ended his glorious career with most matches, most runs, most centuries.

Tendulkar became the face of cricket in India and the world over with his performances. One of the players to have changed the batting approach as an opener in the limited-overs format, it was only fitting to see Tendulkar becoming the first player to slam a double ton in the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma*: 227 ODIs | 9205 Runs | Avg 48.96 | 29 X 100s | 43 X 50s

Sachin Tendulkar had once predicted Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to surpass him and his fellow Mumbaikar didn't let him down. The right-handed batsman - who owns the world record of scoring the highest individual total, 264, in an ODI game - has grown in leaps and bounds ever since he started opening the innings for India.

His penchant for hitting daddy hundreds and his conversion rate, place him touch above Virender Sehwag as Tendulkar's opening partner in the format.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli*: 257 ODIs | 12285 Runs | Avg 58.77 | 43 X 100s | 64 X 50s

Inarguably the best limited-overs batsman to have ever graced the game, Virat Kohli has shattered several big milestones and continues to do so.

The exceedingly talented right-handed batsman from Delhi has already established himself as one of the greatest run-chasers of all time.

His penchant to score runs under pressure and exceptional conversion rate make Kohli the best batsman at No. 3, not only in India but also in the world.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh: 304 ODIs | 8701 Runs | Avg 36.55 | 14 X 100s | 52 X 50s

The southpaw will certainly go as one of the best middle-order batsmen of all time in the white-ball format. Throughout his ODI career, Yuvraj has played several match-winning knocks for India.

The stylish left-handed batsman has been the match-winner for India as long as he played. Indian cricket will remember him forever for his knocks in the 2002 Natwest Trophy Final and for his player of the tournament performance in the triumphant 2011 WC campaign.

Mohd Azharuddin

Mohd Azharuddin: 334 ODIs | 9378 Runs | Avg 36.92 | 7 X 100s | 58 X 50s

Azharuddin also goes down in the history of Indian cricket as one of the finest middle-order batsmen. The stylish batsman from Hyderabad strengthened India's middle-order when the team was going through a transition in the early 90s.

Azhar played several match-winning knocks in his illustrious career and was the face of Indian cricket in the 90s before Sachin Tendulkar rose to fame.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni: 350 ODIs | 10773 Runs | Avg 50.57 | 10 X 100s | 73 X 50s

One of the greatest finishers of all time in ODIs in world cricket, MS Dhoni has taken Indian cricket to greater heights. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand mostly batted at number 5-6-7 all through his career, still, he aggregated 10000 ODI runs and averaged 50-plus.

One of the quickest hands behind the stumps, Dhoni will also go down as one of the sharpest brains in the game. Dhoni led Team India to T20 World 2007, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy to finish as the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev: 225 ODIs | 3783 Runs | 1 X 100 | 14 X 50s | Wickets 253

One of the greatest all-rounders of all-time, Kapil Dev was the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian side that prevented Clive Lloyd's West Indies from lifting the third successive World Cup trophy.

Throughout his ODI illustrious ODI career, Kapil contributed with the bat, as well as with the ball. His iconic knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 WC at Turnbridge Wells is still regarded as one of the finest ODI knocks the game has seen.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble: 271 ODIs | 337 Wickets | Best 6/12 | Eco 4.30

The tall off-spinner from Karnataka wasn't just a legend in Tests but also made an equal impact with the ball in the white-ball format.

Kumble was the go-to man for his captains whenever they needed wickets. Kumble was never intimidated by the opposition and the pitches he played on and always looked to pick up wickets.

Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath: 229 ODIs | 315 Wickets | Best 5/23 | Eco 4.44

In an era when fast bowlers weren't rated highly in Indian cricket, Javagal Srinath carried the baton of pace bowling almost single-handedly.

The fact that he bowled mostly on placid Indian tracks which had nothing at all to offer to the pacers, Srinath finished with 300-plus wickets.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan: 200 ODIs | 282 Wickets | Best 5/42 | Eco 4.93

One of the finest swing bowlers the game has ever seen, Zaheer Khan's contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled.

Zaheer redefined swing bowling for India and emerged as a match-winner for Team India at home as well as on foreign soil. The seamer was also part of the World Cup-winning Indian side in 2011 which make his contribution even more special.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah: 70 ODIs | 113 Wickets | Best 5/27 | Eco 4.65

The exceedingly talented right-handed pacer from Gujarat has established himself as a superstar in a short span of time. He might have played just 70 ODIs, but the impact Bumrah made with the ball ushered a new era in Indian pace bowling.

His different action and quality to hit toe-crushing yorkers at will made the speedster as one of the most feared bowlers. His capability to bowl miserly in the death overs helped Bumrah become India's second fast-bowling superstar after Kapil Dev.

Extras:

Virender Sehwag: 251 ODIs | 8273 Runs | Avg 35.05 | 15 X 100s | 38 X 50s | 96 Wickets

Suresh Raina: 226 ODIs | 5615 Runs | Avg 35.31 | 5 X 100s | 36 X 50s