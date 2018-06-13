New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr smashes record ODI score of 232* against Ireland

Dublin, June 14: Teenager Amelia Kerr made history in Dublin on Wednesday (June 13) by recording the highest score in a women's one-day international, as New Zealand piled on the runs against Ireland.
Opener Kerr – playing in her 20th ODI – previously had a best of 81 not out, but she turned on the style at Castle Avenue with an unbeaten 232.
Kerr shared a second-wicket stand of 295 with Leigh Kasperek (113) as the White Ferns set a daunting total of 440-3 from their allocation.
The 17-year-old moved past the previous best of 229 by Australia's Belinda Clark in the closing stages, finishing 4-4-6 to set a new world record.
Her sensational knock came off 145 balls and included 31 boundaries and two maximums.
Source: OPTA/OmniSport
