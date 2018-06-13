New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr smashes record ODI score of 232* against Ireland

Opener Kerr – playing in her 20th ODI – previously had a best of 81 not out, but she turned on the style at Castle Avenue with an unbeaten 232.

Kerr shared a second-wicket stand of 295 with Leigh Kasperek (113) as the White Ferns set a daunting total of 440-3 from their allocation.

The 17-year-old moved past the previous best of 229 by Australia's Belinda Clark in the closing stages, finishing 4-4-6 to set a new world record.

Her sensational knock came off 145 balls and included 31 boundaries and two maximums.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport