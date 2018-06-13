Cricket

New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr smashes record ODI score of 232* against Ireland

Posted By:
ameliakerr - cropped

Dublin, June 14: Teenager Amelia Kerr made history in Dublin on Wednesday (June 13) by recording the highest score in a women's one-day international, as New Zealand piled on the runs against Ireland.

Opener Kerr – playing in her 20th ODI – previously had a best of 81 not out, but she turned on the style at Castle Avenue with an unbeaten 232.

Kerr shared a second-wicket stand of 295 with Leigh Kasperek (113) as the White Ferns set a daunting total of 440-3 from their allocation.

The 17-year-old moved past the previous best of 229 by Australia's Belinda Clark in the closing stages, finishing 4-4-6 to set a new world record.

Her sensational knock came off 145 balls and included 31 boundaries and two maximums.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 109/0 (20.0 vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue