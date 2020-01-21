Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tendulkar, Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match

By Pti
Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match
Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match

Sydney, January 21: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI teams in a charity match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.

According to Cricket Australia, the match named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash' will be held on February 8.

The bushfire relief cricket match is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal. The other two events are Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the KFC Big Bash.

Tendulkar and Walsh will coach legends like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke among others.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also be involved in the match in non-playing roles.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin (Tendulkar) and Courtney (Walsh) back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved," said Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"We're looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal."

The profits and funds raised from the match will go to the Australian Red Cross.

The raging bushfires have already killed 29 people in Australia and destroyed more than 2,000 homes in recent months.

A host of sportspersons, including Warne, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and tennis stars Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios among others have raised funds for the bushfire victims.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ATA 1 - 0 SPA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue