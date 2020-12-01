The Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story | Review: An elegant batsman and person

There is a different side to this passion. Imagine how tough it is to create a place for yourself from among those several thousands aspiring cricketers. It is even tougher when a budding player comes with the prefix of prodigy. Rohit Sharma would have known it for himself.

Always a batsman destined to scale dizzying heights, Rohit's journey to the top was not entirely smooth. There were failures, criticisms, trolls, time spent outside the team, but the stone-cold determination beneath that easy-going exterior helped him carve a space for himself in world cricket.

The journey is captured in 'The Hitman, The Rohit Sharma Story' jointly authored by veteran sports journalists Vijay Lokapally and G Krishnan, both of whom have seen the growth of Rohit from close quarters.

The writers unbox some rare pictures of Rohit through the words of his teammates and friends - a jovial man, someone who is ice cool under pressure, a prankster, and a fiercely competitive, proud and skilled cricketer who keeps working on his game to stay at the top.

Rohit has developed into a batsman supreme from the time he made his ODI debut against Ireland at Belfast in 2007. He is elegant and devastating at the same time. After all, he is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket, and the book gives a glimpse of his immense hunger for runs right from the junior cricket.

Dinesh Lad, his early coach, and Abhishek Nayar, his India and Mumbai team-mate, offer insight into Rohit the batsman. But the book is not restricted to that as you flip the pages some intimate frames of Rohit comes up.

Nayar tells us why Rohit is such a special person. "If you are under pressure, he is the guy you would want to go and sit next to," Nayar says in the book. It is a wonderful quality for an individual to possess. Generally, we associate the term 'cool' to MS Dhoni and, perhaps, we have a successor to that tag.

If you have ever wondered how Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles under Rohit, the words of Nayar will give you the answer.

In lucid words, the book tells Rohit is not a cricketer treated by ordinary standards. It is the incredible story of a cricketer who met the prophecy by performance.

Title: The Hitman, The Rohit Sharma Story.

Publishers: Bloomsbury

Authors: Vijay Lokapally & G Krishnan

Priced at: Rs 499