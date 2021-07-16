The Hundred: All you need to know: Full schedule, Teams, Squads, India timing, Live streaming details

The Hundred, which will feature eight teams including men and women, is a tournament unlike any other. MyKhel offers you some essential information like format, teams, venues and India timing and Live streaming.

1. The Hundred Format and Rules

A. It's 100 balls per innings. Whoever scores the most runs wins.

B. The fielding side change ends after 10 balls.

C. Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls. The captain decides.

D. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game.

E. Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

F. The coach can walk out to the middle of the ground and discuss tactics with their players mid-game.

G. A 25-ball powerplay for each team.

H. Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.

I. A match of The Hundred will last two and a half hours.

2. Teams

Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Southern Brave.

3. Squads

1. Birmingham Phoenix

Men's: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (captain), Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

Women's: Amy Jones (captain), Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack

2. London Spirit

Men's: Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (captain), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Mark Wood, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen

Women's: Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight (captain), Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

3. Manchester Originals

Men's: Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Kagiso Rabada, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen

Women's: Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson.

4. Northern Superchargers

Men's: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine

Women's: Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Kalea Moore

5. Oval Invincibles

Men's: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

Women's: Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory

6. Southern Brave

Men's: Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme

Women's: Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor

7. Trent Rockets

Men's: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D'Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange

Women's: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves

8. Welsh Fire

Men's: Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham (first three games), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy

Women's: Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Hayley Matthews.

4. Live telecast in India

The Hundred will be live streamed in India in FanCode. India timings of matches range between 11 PM, 11.30 PM and 3.30 AM on each match day.

5. The Hundred Schedule (Women's and men's matches will be held on the same day at different venues with women playing the first fixture of the day).

July 21, Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval

July 22, Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval

July 23, Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston

July 24, Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge

July 24, Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Headingley.

July 25, London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's

July 25, Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Old Trafford

July 26, Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge

July 27, Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens

July 28, Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Old Trafford

July 29, London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's

July 30, Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl

July 31, Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens

July 31, Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Headingley

August 1, Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston

August 1, London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's

August 2, Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval

August 3, London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's

August 4, Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston

August 5, Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Old Trafford

August 6, Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens

August 7, Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl

August 8, Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval

August 9, Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston

August 10, Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Old Trafford

August 11, Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl

August 12, Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley

August 13, Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge

August 14, Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval

August 15, Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge

August 16, Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl

August 17, Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley

August 18, Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens

August 20, The Hundred Eliminators (men's and women's), Kia Oval

August 21, The Hundred 2021 Finals (both men's and women's), Lord's