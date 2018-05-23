Cricket

The secret behind the success of Virat Kohli and Anushka family life

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have managed to find their Me-Time amidst all the attention and hectic schedule
Bengaluru, May 23: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the power couple of Indian sports arena with them attracting a lot of eye balls wherever they travel. But what's the secret behind the success of their marriage life? How are they managing not to get distracted amidst the attention?

Now, Virat Kohli has given the answer. Spirituality.

"I have realised a lot of things in the past few years since I've been with my wife. Because she is a very spiritual person and I have sort of drifted on that path as well.

"Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It's a blessing," Kohli was quoted as saying by the ESPN.

Kohli and Anushka, a Bollywood actor, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11. The couple held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which were attended by some of the biggest celebrities of the country.

Kohli also narrated a funny incident while honeymooning in Finland. Virat and Anushka picked Rovaniemi, near the Arctic Circle - as close to the North Pole as one can go while still enjoying room service, for their after-marriage trip.

While on the trip, they bumped into Indians. "We bumped into three Indians at a coffee shop," Kohli said. "What are the odds?" Kohli and Anushka asked the people to not mention their meeting on social media and they agreed.

So any plans for having kids? It is certainly on the minds of Kohli and Anushka. But the Indian skipper wants to give all his time for the kids, free of his hectic sports and other commercial schedule.

"I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up," said Kohli.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 15:39 [IST]
