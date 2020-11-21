Three cricketers and an official test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bengal T20 Challenge

Kolkata, Nov 20: Three cricketers, including Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, on Friday (November 20) tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bengal T20 Challenge beginning on November 24.
Apart from Raman and Writtick, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive. Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble to mark the return of cricket to Eden Gardens after the COVID-19 lockdown.
"A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive," CAB said in a media statement.
"They have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment," it added. The tournament will see a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 standbys.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.