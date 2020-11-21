Three cricketers and an official test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bengal T20 Challenge

Apart from Raman and Writtick, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive. Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble to mark the return of cricket to Eden Gardens after the COVID-19 lockdown.

"A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive," CAB said in a media statement.

"They have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment," it added. The tournament will see a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 standbys.