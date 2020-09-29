Tight schedule for New Zealand after IPL

Six New Zealand players are competing in the IPL 2020, which is currently underway at three venues in the UAE.

They include Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the much-anticipated packed resumption schedule, starting with the arrival of the West Indies and Pakistan in November, followed by Australia in February and Bangladesh in March.

While the government has so far granted approval for the first two incoming teams, NZC chief executive David White was confident the other inbound tours would receive the green light.

"I'm thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months," White said in a statement.

"Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times," he added.

New Zealand will begin their summer with a three-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting on November 27 at Eden Park. The series-opener will be followed by matches on November 29 and November 30 both at the Bay Oval.

After the T20 series, New Zealand will host two Tests against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 3 and at Wellington's Basin Reserve from December 11.

The West Indies series will be followed by fixtures against Pakistan.

The Black Caps will play three T20s, starting December 18, before their Test series, scheduled to begin from December 26 at Tauranga. A T20-series comprising five matches against Australia has also been scheduled from February 22-March 7.

The final fixture on the Black Caps' calendar is a white-ball series against Bangladesh featuring three ODIs and as may T20s between March 13 to 28.

(With PTI inputs)