Tim Paine gets trolled for taking potshots at India

The 36-year-old has been under intense scrutiny after Australia were beaten 2-1 by an injury-ravaged India in a home Test series earlier this season.

Paine said that debacle was partly because his team got distracted by India's "niggling".

In an interview with news.com.au, Paine even hinted at stepping down from the position if his team manages to defeat England in the Ashes series this year and backed former skipper Steve Smith to succeed him.

Smith was Australia's captain before being forced to step down in 2018 owing to his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

However what irked the keyboard warriors more was the manner at which Paine blamed India for his team's loss.

"They're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that," Paine is quoted as saying in the interview.

"The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball," the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Paine's comments did not go well on social media with the Twitterati going hammer and tongs at him.

"Gabba defeat has been so traumatising that Tim Paine is still looking for excuses!," wrote one fan on Twitter and plenty were to follow.

This is just poor excuse from Tim Paine on losing the Test series against India (in https://t.co/buPAuPhUqt) pic.twitter.com/c5EyFX6HmV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2021

Paine was apparently referring to unverified reports which claimed that the visiting side did not want to play the Brisbane Test.

The media reports relied on source-based information to make the assertion.

India, however, went to Gabba and scripted a record chase of 328 with 19 balls remaining on the final day for a thrilling three-wicket win, which also sealed the series.