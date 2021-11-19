Tim Paine steps down from Australia Test captaincy after sending indecent messages to female co-worker

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Cricket Australia informed about Paine's decision to leave captaincy "immediately".

"Tim Paine has advised the Board of Cricket Australia of his decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men's Test team, effective immediately," Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

Cricket Australia said the Board has accepted Paine's resignation and will now accelerate the process of identifying and appointing a new Test captain.

"Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain," CA Chair Richard Freudenstein said in a statement.

"The Board has accepted Tim's resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.

"While the Board acknowledges an investigation cleared Tim of any breach of the code of conduct regarding this matter (explicit message to the female co-worker) some years ago, we respect his decision.

"CA does not condone this type of language or behaviour," the statement further added.

“Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the Board thanks him for his distinguished service.

“Tim will continue to be available for selection in the Test team through the Ashes summer," the statement concluded.