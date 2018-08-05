TNPL 2018: Kovai Kings outclass Panthers to keep play off hopes alive

Choosing to bowl first, Kovai Kings ran through the batting line-up of Madurai Panthers and restricted them for 103/8 in the first innings. The Kovai Kings chased 104 comfortably to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Lyca Kovai Kings with the win finish at four wins from their seven matches and their fate depends on the results of Sunday's matches. The loss puts Madurai Panthers' spot in the top two in danger as iDream Karaikudi Kaalai can overtake them with a win on Sunday (August 5).

Madurai Panthers lost their most dependable batsman KB Arun Karthik in the first over itself. The Panthers then recorded the lowest Power Play score of the TNPL as they posted 25 for 3 in six overs.

Thalaivan Sargunam's run out in the 8th over sparked a collapse as the Kovai Kings kept chipping away with regular wickets and reduced the Panthers to 59 for 8 in 15 overs.

The unbeaten ninth wicket partnership of 44 (30) between J Kousik n.o. 32 (28b, 1x4, 2x6) and Varun Chakravathi n.o. 20 (15b, 2x4, 1x6) lifted the final score to 103 for 8 in 20 overs for the Panthers. K Vignesh took 2 for 23 while other four bowlers picked up a wicket each for the Kovai Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings batsman Ashwin Venkataraman is a satisfied man after making some tough runs on a slightly damp pitch. #TNPL2018 #NammaOoruNammaGethu #LKKvSMP pic.twitter.com/DBdZScDbnP — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 4, 2018

Chasing 104 runs, Lyca Kovai Kings were never in danger despite losing captain Abhinav Mukund early. After Shahrukh Khan's 29 (24b, 3x4, 1x6), Ashwin Venkataraman n.o. 28 (29b, 2x4, 1x6) and R Rohith n.o. 34 (37, 3x4) guided the Kings to an eight-wicket victory.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers: 103/8 in 20 overs (J Kousik 32 n.o, K Vignesh 2-23, T Natarajan 1-11) lost to Lyca Kovai Kings: 107/2 in 17.2 overs (R Rohith n.o. 34, Shahrukh Khan 29, Ashwin V n.o. 28, R Karthikeyan 1-16) by 8 wickets.