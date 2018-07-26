TNPL 2018: Sargunam powers Madurai Panthers to win over VB Veerans

Defending 168 against a youthful VB Kanchi Veerans, Siechem Madurai Panthers' bowlers bowled with tremendous control and their combined efforts made sure that the required run-rate for the Veerans was always daunting.

K Vishal Vaidhya 31 (34) and Baba Aparajith 29 (27) tried setting up a stable platform for the Veerans but their efforts proved quite slow and the middle order had too much work on their plate. Mokit Hariharan 34 (27b,3x4,1x6) and Sanjay Yadav 34 (18b,3x4,2x6) fought valiantly but the Veerans eventually fell 11 runs short.

Earlier in the night, batting first, Madurai Panthers captain Rohit D 32 (30b, 4x4) and X Thalaivan Sargunam stepped up to steer the team after the early fall of KB Arun Karthik. The duo stitched a partnership of 89 runs from 64 balls for the second wicket with Sargunam 62 (40b,1x4,7x6) playing the lead role.

VB Kanchi Veerans pulled back things their way after dismissing the Madurai Panthers captain as they kept picking up regular wickets. The Madurai Panthers collapsed from 93/1 in 11th over to 128/6 in the 17th over.

J Kousik 27 (20b,3x4) and Abhishek Tanwar's unbeaten 22 (10b,3x6) at the end, lifted the final score of Madurai Panthers to 167/8. The medium pace duo of Debutant R Divakar (3 for 25) and Deeban Lingesh (3 for 29) snared six wickets together for the Veerans.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers 167/8 in 20 overs (T Sargunam 62, Rohit D 32, J Kousik 27; R Divakar 3-25, Deeban Lingesh 3-29) beat VB Kanchi Veerans: 156/6 in 20 overs (Sanjay Yadav 34 n.o., M Hariharan 34, K Vishal Vaidhya 31, B Aparajith 29; J Kousik 2-31, A Tanwar 2-40) by 11 runs.