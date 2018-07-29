Cricket

TNPL 2018: Tuti Patriots end Chepauk Super Gillies' hopes

S Anand of Tuti Patriots en route his match winning unbeaten 48 against Chepauk Super Gillies
Chennai, July 29: Subramanian Anand hit 48 not out to help Jones Tuti Patriots beat defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies by seven wickets in the 2018 Sankar Cement-Tamil Nadu Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday night (July 28).

It was Tuti Patriots' third win in five matches and the inaugural season winners, who lost the previous two games, remain in contention for a spot in the Playoffs in the eight-team competition.

Gillies, meanwhile, are out of the race following their fifth defeat in as many matches.

Opting to bat, Gillies posted a competitive 167/6 with opener S Karthik hitting 43 and skipper KH Gopinath remaining unbeaten on 40.

Gillies scored 41/1 in Powerplay period and 76 in the middle nine overs before launching an offensive in the death when they added 41 runs between the 16th and 18th overs.

Tuti Patriots were given an awesome start by captain Kaushik Gandhi (45), who scored a century earlier in the competition, and left-hander S Dinesh (25) who put on 49 before the latter fell while giving the charge.

Rain interrupted play in the seventh over with the total at 63/1 and the break appeared to affect Tuti Patriots before they upped the tempo with Anand playing the lead role after Gandhi's exit.

S Abishiek played a crucial cameo and R Sathish (30 n.o.) brought in his experience at the finish to help close the chase.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies: 167/6 in 20 overs (S Karthik 43, GS Raju 23, KH Gopinath 40, S Harish Kumar 27, Athisayaraj Davidson 2-39, R Sai Kishore 2-28, R Jesuraj 2-41) lost to Jones Tuti Patriots: 169/3 in 17.2 overs (S Dinesh 25, Kaushik Gandhi 45, S Anand 48 n.o., R Sathish 30 n.o., S Harish Kumar 2-27) by 7 wickets.

