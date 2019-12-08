TNPL 2019: Bets worth Rs 225 crore placed on a game between Tuti Patriots and Madurai Panthers: Report

As per an Indian Express report, the ACU, in a confidential report submitted to the BCCI, has highlighted that a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match this year between Tuti Patriots and Madurai Panthers witnessed betting of around 24 million pounds (about Rs 225 crore) on the international site Betfair.

"The report states that Betfair was so perturbed by the unusually high amount linked to an Indian state league that it stopped taking bets on any matches involving Tuti Patriots. The ACU report draws its findings from two research companies that monitor odds being placed for any team during any T20 league across the world," claims the news daily.

Earlier last month, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made a startling revelation when asked about the fixing scandals that rocked the TNPL and Karnataka Premier League (KPL). Ganguly revealed that a cricketer was approached by a bookie during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, which had been reported to the Board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

In September, the police in Tamil Nadu stumbled upon clues of match-fixing racket in the TNPL.

A match-fixing scandal also surfaced in the Karnataka Premier League last month, leading to the arrest of an international bookie and a few players. Some players like India international Abhimanyu Mithun, who is being under investigation in the KPL spot-fixing scandal, are also playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Ganguly said it is "very hard for the Board to stop tournaments because somebody is just approached" but admitted that "in some of the states it has gone to the next level". "We have dealt with it (in case of TNPL and KPL). We have spoken to respective states. The KPL is on hold now till all these get cleared.

He said the Board will have to strengthen its Anti-Corruption Unit to deal with these kinds of issues. "Nobody wants this, it doesn't help anyone. And we will put a system at the two leagues in which betting and fixing happened, KPL is on hold and Chennai (TNPL) has suspended the two franchises," said Ganguly.

However, an official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) said that no franchise was suspended. He further added that two co-owners of Tuti Patriots had been expelled on advice from the TNCA's internal inquiry committee.