Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

TNPL 2019: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Warriors: Preview, where to watch, head to head, probable XI

By
Chepauk Super Gillies face Trichy Warriors in TNPL 2019 on Saturday
Chepauk Super Gillies face Trichy Warriors in TNPL 2019 on Saturday

Tirunelveli, July 27: Trichy Warriors are the only team in the eight-team Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) who are yet to open their account this season and they will be keen to notch their first win when they meet Kovai Kings at the India Cements Limited- Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli on Saturday (July 27).

The Warriors came close to earning their first points in their opening match against Karaikudi Kaalai which ended in a tie but they eventually lost in the Super Over. In the second match, they were upstaged by a resurgent Chepauk Super Gillies by 41 runs.

MYKHEL: TNPL 2019 PAGE

Kovai are no pushovers and they will look to come at Trichy strongly. After winning their first match against VB Kanchi Veerans by eight wickets, they suffered a narrow six-run defeat to Tuti Patriots in a rain-affected match at Dindigul.

Having come so close to a win, they will be eager to go a step further against Warriors against whom they hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

Match timings: 7:15 PM onwards

Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Head to Head: RTW 1, LKK 2

TEAMS: Trichy Warriors: Aditya Barooah, Aravind S, Maaruthi Raghav, Ganapati Chandrasekar, R Sathyanarayan, Mani Bharathy (WK), P Saravana Kumar, R Sai Kishore (captain), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Kannan Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sanjay MS, DT Chandrasekar, Adithya Ganesh, K Mukunth.

Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

More TNPL 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue