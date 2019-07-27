TNPL 2019: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Warriors: Preview, where to watch, head to head, probable XI

Tirunelveli, July 27: Trichy Warriors are the only team in the eight-team Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) who are yet to open their account this season and they will be keen to notch their first win when they meet Kovai Kings at the India Cements Limited- Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli on Saturday (July 27).
The Warriors came close to earning their first points in their opening match against Karaikudi Kaalai which ended in a tie but they eventually lost in the Super Over. In the second match, they were upstaged by a resurgent Chepauk Super Gillies by 41 runs.
Kovai are no pushovers and they will look to come at Trichy strongly. After winning their first match against VB Kanchi Veerans by eight wickets, they suffered a narrow six-run defeat to Tuti Patriots in a rain-affected match at Dindigul.
Having come so close to a win, they will be eager to go a step further against Warriors against whom they hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.
Match timings: 7:15 PM onwards
Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super
Head to Head: RTW 1, LKK 2
TEAMS: Trichy Warriors: Aditya Barooah, Aravind S, Maaruthi Raghav, Ganapati Chandrasekar, R Sathyanarayan, Mani Bharathy (WK), P Saravana Kumar, R Sai Kishore (captain), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Kannan Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sanjay MS, DT Chandrasekar, Adithya Ganesh, K Mukunth.
Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.
