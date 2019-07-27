TNPL 2019: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Warriors: Preview, where to watch, head to head, probable XI

The Warriors came close to earning their first points in their opening match against Karaikudi Kaalai which ended in a tie but they eventually lost in the Super Over. In the second match, they were upstaged by a resurgent Chepauk Super Gillies by 41 runs.

Kovai are no pushovers and they will look to come at Trichy strongly. After winning their first match against VB Kanchi Veerans by eight wickets, they suffered a narrow six-run defeat to Tuti Patriots in a rain-affected match at Dindigul.

Having come so close to a win, they will be eager to go a step further against Warriors against whom they hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

Match timings: 7:15 PM onwards

Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Head to Head: RTW 1, LKK 2

TEAMS: Trichy Warriors: Aditya Barooah, Aravind S, Maaruthi Raghav, Ganapati Chandrasekar, R Sathyanarayan, Mani Bharathy (WK), P Saravana Kumar, R Sai Kishore (captain), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Kannan Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sanjay MS, DT Chandrasekar, Adithya Ganesh, K Mukunth.

Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.