TNPL 2019: Tuti Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons: Preview, head to head, where to watch, timing, probable XI

Tuti Patriots, the 2016 champions, will be buoyed by the recent success and will be keen to continue in the same vein but they run into a team that has been the most successful this season in the league.

Led by the inspirational R Ashwin, DD has notched two back-to-back victories against Chepauk Super Gillies and Panthers respectively. They also have in their ranks left-arm spinner M Silambarasan, who has claimed two four-wicket hauls to share the leading wicket-takers list with CSG's Ramadoss Alexandar.

DD may be holding an edge over TP but the latter can draw succour from the fact that in four meetings both teams have won two games each.

Match timings:3:15 P.M. onwards

Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Head to Head:Tuti Patriots 2, Dindigul Dragons 2

TEAMS: Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, Mohan Abhinav, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun M Totadri, Adithya Arun, H Trilok Nag.