TNPL 2021: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans: Dragons fly over Spartans

After posting a strong total of 185, Dindigul bowlers led by left-arm pacer Rangaraj Suthesh (2-7) and off-spinner S Swaminathan (2-8) skittled out Spartans for a lowly 109 in 18.4 overs. It was the third win on the trot for the last season's finalists, who rose to the top spot with 6 points from four matches.

Barring Murugan Ashwin (47 off 38 balls) who waged a lone battle, no other Spartan batsmen took on the Dindigul bowlers. The Spartans were also undone by two run outs of opener Akshay Srinivasan (5) and R Karthikeyan (0). Incidentally, only three batsmen could attain double figures, which indicates the control exercised by the Dindigul bowlers.

Earlier, captain C Hari Nishaanth and all-rounder Vivek Raj played key roles in Dindigul racing to 185-6 in 20 overs.



While Nishaanth held the innings together with a responsible 52 off 42 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes), Vivek justified his promotion to the No.3 position by striking a belligerent 59 off 41 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes).

The 31-year-old Vivek dominated the second partnership of 76 off 53 balls with his captain whose contribution was a mere 8. But Hari Nishaanth switched gears once Vivek and Mani Bharathy (0) were dismissed in succession by pacer TD Lokesh Raj, by hitting 36 runs off just 20 balls.

All-rounder Mokit Hariharan ensured Dindigul finished strongly by smashing 32 not out off 15 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). Vivek Raj said the faith shown by coach Subramaniam Badrinath spurred him to do well. "He (Badrinath) had full faith in me and told me that I would do well in this game and motivated me so that confidence helped me score big," he said.

The Dindigul batsmen played out 56 dot balls, nearly nine overs, most of them coming in the first half of the innings when their score read 65-1. In the next 10 overs, they smashed 120 runs.

Lokesh Raj (3-33) was the best bowler for Spartans, who won the toss and put Dindigul into bat. "My plan was to bowl hard length balls and it worked for me tonight and I am happy to have executed my team's plans," Lokesh said.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Vivek Raj 59, Hari Nishaanth 52, Mokit Hariharan 32 not out; Lokesh Raj 3-33, M Ganesh Moorthi 1-28, G Periyasamy 1-36, M Ashwin 1-40) beat Salem Spartans: 109 all out in 18.4 overs (M Ashwin 47, U Sushil 15; S Swaminathan 2-8, R Suthesh 2-7, Gurjapneet Singh 1-32, M Silambarasan 1-24) by 76 runs.

Match Awards:

Koo App Most Number of 6s: R Vivek (DD)

Shriram Most Number of 4s: R Vivek (DD)

Dream 11 Game Changer of the Match: R Suthesh (DD)

Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Match: Lokesh Raj (SS)

BKT Tires- Commander of the Match: C Hari Nishaanth (DD)

Shriram Capital Player of the Match: R Vivek (DD)