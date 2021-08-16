TNPL 2021: Full list of award winners, Prize money, Records and Statistics

There was no TNPL in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chepauk and Trichy were the form sides of the TNPL 2021, and the TNPL 2021 final lived up to the pre-match hype.

Narayan Jagadeesan led the run charge for Chepauk, who batted first, with a brilliant 90 off 58 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes) as they raised 183-6 in 20 overs. The bowlers then withstood Trichy's charge by restricting them to 175-7 in 20 overs.

Here MyKhel gives you full list of awards, prize money and captain's thoughts at the conclusion of the TNPL 2021.

The Champions will receive Rs 1 crore while the runners-up gets Rs 60 lakh and the two semifinal losers will be richer by Rs 40 lakh and the rest of the participants will get Rs 25 lakh each.

1. TNPL 2021 Final Match awards Koo App Most Number of 6s: VP Amith Sathvik Shriram Most Number of 4s: Narayan Jagadeesan Dream 11 Game Changer of the Match: R Sonu Yadav Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Match: P Saravana Kumar BKT Tires- Commander of the Match: P Saravana Kumar Shriram Capital Player of the Match: Narayan Jagadeesan. 2. TNPL 2021 tournament awards Shriram Most Number of 4s: Sai Sudharsan (LKK) Koo App Most Number of 6s: C Hari Nishaanth (DD) Play Fittest Player of the Tournament: P Saravana Kumar (RTW) Dream 11 Game Changer of the Tournament: R Sanjay Yadav (NRK) Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Tournament: Nidhish Rajagopal (RTW) BKT Tires- Commander of the Tournament: R Sai Kishore (CSG) Highest Run Getter of the Tournament: C Hari Nishaanth (DD) Highest Wicket Taker of the Tournament: P Saravana Kumar (RTW) Most Promising Youngster of the Tournament: Sai Sudharsan (LKK) BKT Players Choice of Charity: Ganga Sridhar Raju (LKK), Vivek Raj (DD), Adithya Ganesh (RTW) Shriram Player of the Tournament: C Hari Nishaanth (DD). 3. Chepauk's comments after final N Jagadeesan was elated at playing a key role in the team's win. "I've been scoring a lot of runs in the TNPL and I get that I had to score runs when it actually mattered, so I'm really happy it came out well. The boys coped with the pressure really well and especially in the last over when Sai bowled, he just killed it," he said. 4. Trichy's comments after final Trichy captain Rahil Shah felt the bowling could have been better. "It was a thriller, till the last over we were in the game but Sai bowled well and you have to give it to him. We probably gave 15 extra runs while bowling, for once our bowling was a little lacklustre, we didn't execute our plans. Nevertheless our batsmen supported us and came back hard and we had a good start and almost pulled it off," he said, adding he was immensely pleased with the way his side fought in the finale. 5. TNPL 2021 Records & Stats Most runs: C Hari Nishanth (Dindigul Dragons): Matches: 9, Runs: 368, Hs: 70, Avg: 40.89, 50s: 4. Most 6s: C Hari Nishanth (Dindigul Dragons): 23 Most wickets: P Saravana Kumar (Trichy Warriors): 13 wickets from 8 matches. Best economy: R Sathish (Chepauk Super Gillies): 4.9 runs per over.