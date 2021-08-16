TNPL 2021: Full list of award winners, Prize money, Records and Statistics

1. TNPL 2021 Final Match awards
Koo App Most Number of 6s: VP Amith Sathvik
Shriram Most Number of 4s: Narayan Jagadeesan
Dream 11 Game Changer of the Match: R Sonu Yadav
Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Match: P Saravana Kumar
BKT Tires- Commander of the Match: P Saravana Kumar
Shriram Capital Player of the Match: Narayan Jagadeesan.
2. TNPL 2021 tournament awards
Shriram Most Number of 4s: Sai Sudharsan (LKK)
Koo App Most Number of 6s: C Hari Nishaanth (DD)
Play Fittest Player of the Tournament: P Saravana Kumar (RTW)
Dream 11 Game Changer of the Tournament: R Sanjay Yadav (NRK)
Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Tournament: Nidhish Rajagopal (RTW)
BKT Tires- Commander of the Tournament: R Sai Kishore (CSG)
Highest Run Getter of the Tournament: C Hari Nishaanth (DD)
Highest Wicket Taker of the Tournament: P Saravana Kumar (RTW)
Most Promising Youngster of the Tournament: Sai Sudharsan (LKK)
BKT Players Choice of Charity: Ganga Sridhar Raju (LKK), Vivek Raj (DD), Adithya Ganesh (RTW) Shriram Player of the Tournament: C Hari Nishaanth (DD).
3. Chepauk's comments after final
N Jagadeesan was elated at playing a key role in the team's win. "I've been scoring a lot of runs in the TNPL and I get that I had to score runs when it actually mattered, so I'm really happy it came out well. The boys coped with the pressure really well and especially in the last over when Sai bowled, he just killed it," he said.
4. Trichy's comments after final
Trichy captain Rahil Shah felt the bowling could have been better. "It was a thriller, till the last over we were in the game but Sai bowled well and you have to give it to him. We probably gave 15 extra runs while bowling, for once our bowling was a little lacklustre, we didn't execute our plans. Nevertheless our batsmen supported us and came back hard and we had a good start and almost pulled it off," he said, adding he was immensely pleased with the way his side fought in the finale.
5. TNPL 2021 Records & Stats
Most runs: C Hari Nishanth (Dindigul Dragons): Matches: 9, Runs: 368, Hs: 70, Avg: 40.89, 50s: 4.
Most 6s: C Hari Nishanth (Dindigul Dragons): 23
Most wickets: P Saravana Kumar (Trichy Warriors): 13 wickets from 8 matches.
Best economy: R Sathish (Chepauk Super Gillies): 4.9 runs per over.