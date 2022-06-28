TNPL 2022, Trichy Warriors vs Tiruppur Tamizhans: Mohammed, Tushar power Tiruppur to win

The Trichy Warriors maintained their top 4 status despite the defeat as they have 2 points from as many matches.

The Warriors made a healthy 157 for 6 in 20 overs but the Tamizhans went past the target in 18.5 overs to emerge the winner.

The Warriors made a strong start to the innings as openers Murali Vijay and Amit Sathvik added 57 runs for the first wicket in 5.3 overs. It could set the stage for a much bigger total.

But regular lose of wickets — a good slide from 57 for no loss to 112 for 6 in 14.2 overs — the Warriors had lost quite a bit of the ground.

But P Saravana Kumar and M Mathivannan added 45 runs for the 7th wicket to redeem the Warriors. Saravana Kumar (17 off 20 balls, 1x4) and Mathivannan (27 off 18 balls, 2x4, 2x6) used the final five overs to some effect.

M Mohammed (1), Aswin Crist (2) S Mohan Prasath (1) were the main wicket-takers for the Tamizhans.

Once the chase of 158 began, the Tiruppur outfit made a shaky start as they were reduced to 17 for 2 in 2 overs. Trichy openers Anirudha Srikkanth and S Sidharth were gobbled up by Saranava Kumar.

But Subramanian Anand (35) and Mann Bafna (26) milked 61 runs for the 3rd wicket as the Tamizhans reached 78 at the end of 10 overs.

From that point, they needed 80 runs from 60 balls and it was not a massive target as the Tamizhans had 8 wickets in hand. But they also suffered a mid-innings meltdown losing 4 wickets for 20 runs in the next 4 overs.

At that stage, they were 98 for 6 in 14.1 overs, still needing 60 runs from 29 balls with just the late order batsmen remaining.

But Tushar Raheja (42, 26 balls, 4x4, 2x6) and M Mohammed (29, 15 balls, 2x4, 2x6) ensured that the Tamizhans race past the target without any further damage.