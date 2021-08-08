TNPL: Kovai Kings edge out Nellai Kings to enter Playoffs

After their captain Musa Shahrukh Khan had held centre-stage with the bat and helped them raise a total of 169, their bowlers were tested to the limit by the Nellai batsmen. However, the seasoned Abhishek Tanwar stepped up with a stingy over to nail Nellai, who fell short by seven runs. They ended up on 162-8 in 20 overs.



Nellai wicketkeeper batsman Baba Indrajith (49 not out off 35 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) fought a valiant battle for Nellai but it was not enough.

Kovai Kings ended their league engagement on a high to finish with 7 points from 7 matches, the same as Nellai but nosed ahead on account of a better run rate. While Kovai had a NRR of -0.088, Nellai ended up with -0.485, which pushed them down to the fifth spot.

Shahrukh was over the moon after the win. "It feels good, the way we qualified after a not very consistent tournament, the way we came back was good," he said.

At one stage, Nellai appeared to be heading for a thrilling win when Jitendra Kumar (20 off 9 balls, 3 fours) creamed 17 runs off pacer R Divakar's over. It left them with a target of 29 off 18 balls. But Tanwar conceded just five in the 18th and Divakar recovered to give away six in the 19th, leaving a stiff 18 to get in the final over with Indrajith at the crease. But Tanwar bowled four balls without conceding a run to seal the contest, although Indrajith hit a six and a four off the final two balls, it was too little, too late.

Openers Baba Aparajith (28 off 21 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) and Laxmesha Surya Prakash (36 off 33 balls, 1 four, 1 six) began the chase in right earnest with a 37-run alliance but pacer V Yudheeswaran broke through the Nellai ranks to claim three wickets.



Spinners S Ajith Ram (1-34) and U Mukilesh (2-6) too chipped in with wickets at crucial times to keep the rivals in check.

Earlier, it was a battle between captains Shahrukh Khan and Aparajith with the former having a bigger say in the proceedings.



Kovai Kings batsmen stepped up to the crease with intent after Shahrukh had won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener V Ganga Sridhar Raju (30 off 19 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and J Suresh Kumar (36 off 35 balls, 3 fours) raising 41 runs off 30 balls, but that was when Aparajith turned the tide for for side with a brilliant spell of off-spin bowling. The 27-year-old Nellai captain claimed three left-handers, Raju, Bhardwaj Sai Sudharsan (0) and debutant MA Atheeq Ur Rahman (3) to finish with superb analysis of 4-0-13-3.



At 76-4 in 12 overs, Kovai were in spot of bother but Shahrukh powered their fightback with a crackling 64 not out in 29 balls, that included five fours and five sixes. In eight overs, Kovai added 93 runs to finish on a high.



Atheeq was the 25th player to make his debut in the tournament this season and it proved to be a good outing for the 24-year-old all-rounder.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 169-6 in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 64*, Suresh Kumar 36, Ganga Sridhar Raju 30; B Aparajith 3-13, Sanjay Yadav 1-26, NS Harish 1-42) beat Nellai Royal Kings 162-8 in 20 overs (B Indrajith 49*, Surya Prakash 36, B Aparajith 28; V Yudheeswaran 3-33, U Mukilesh 2-6, Ajith Ram 1-34) by 7 runs.