Tom Blundell gets his name on record books in Pakistan test with a unique feat

The Kiwi keeper achieved a unique feat on the first day of the first test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan are hosting the Blackcaps in Karachi after their 3-0 series loss against travelling England recently.

Pakistan decided to bat after winning the toss and at the end of the first day, they are in a comfortable position with 317 runs on the board, losing 5 wickets. But it was not a cakewalk for the hosts, rather the away side started the match in magnificent fashion.

Tom Blundell Record:

Tom Blundell made the record in the first hour of the day. The Kiwi wicketkeeper stumped both Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood as the hosts lost their first couple of wickets early. Stumping, that also in the first hour of a test match is unusual as it happened for the first time in the 145-year history of test cricket. Blundell thus has penned his name in the history books to have this unique record in the history of the game. This is the first time it has happened in men's test cricket, but the same thing occurred once in Women's test cricket back in 1976 in a test between Australia and West Indies.

Ajaz Patel got the first breakthrough as Abdullah Shafique got deceived by the length and fell as the first victim in the 4th over. Shan Masood was the second to fall in the bowling of Michael Bracewell. Masood gave him the charge but missed the ball completely as Blundell has no problem dislodging the timber with Masood left high and dry outside of his crease.

RECORD ALERT: 🚨 For the first time in 145 years of men's Test cricket, the first two wickets in a match were both stumped!



Abdullah Shafique stumped by Tom Blundell❌

Shan Masood stumped by Tom Blundell❌#PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Krv8kDIqmV — Vtrakit Cricket (@Vtrakit) December 26, 2022

Babar Azam gets a Hundred:

But after the early hiccup, Pakistan have managed to put up a decent total at the end of the first day courtesy of their captain Babar Azam, who is unbeaten on 161. A returning Sarfaraz Khan, who came back to the Pakistan side for the first time since 2019, scored a valuable 86 runs on his return as well. Bracewell and Patel picked up a couple of wickets each while the other one was taken by Tim Southee.