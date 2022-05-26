Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs in Women's T20 Challenge

Pune, May 26: Trailblazers defeated Velocity by 16 runs in a Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday.
Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five after being sent into bat. Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a 44-ball 66.
Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity.
Chasing, Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine. Kiran Prabhu Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69. Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for Trailblazers.
Brief Scores:
Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).
Velocity: 174 for 9 in 20 overs (Kiran Prabhu Navgire 69; Poonam Yadav 2/33, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/44).
