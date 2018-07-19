No Trent Bridge Ashes Test as England confirm schedule

After losing 4-0 in Australia last time out, England will attempt to regain the urn next year.

They will not play a Test at Trent Bridge, scene of Stuart Broad's incredible 8-15 in 2015, the five-match series starting at Edgbaston on August 1.

The second Test takes place at Lord's before the series shifts to Headingley and then Old Trafford. The Oval will host the finale, which begins on September 12.

As a warm-up to the Ashes, England will also face Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's starting July 24.

England will also be aiming to end their wait for a World Cup triumph next year, looking to do so on home soil.

To tune up for that tournament they will take on Pakistan in five one-day internationals, which begins after a sole Twenty20 at Sophia Gardens on May 5.

The series opener is at The Oval on May 8, with Southampton's Rose Bowl and Bristol's Brightside Ground also hosting matches before the series rounds off with games at Trent Bridge and Headingley.

