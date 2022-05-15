Tributes to Andrew Symonds: Sachin Tendulkar recalls IPL stint with Mumbai Indians

Tendulkar had shared the dug-out with Symonds during his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians.

From Sachin Tendulkar to VVS Laxman, tributes poured in for the flamboyant all-rounder, who died in a car accident on Saturday night in Queensland.

"Andrew Symond's demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians," tweeted Sachin, who has shared the dressing room with the Australian all-rounder, during his IPL stint with the Mumbai-based franchise.

May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends.

Symonds, who was lovingly known as 'Roy', was 46 and is survived by his wife and two young children.

"Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news," Laxman tweeted.

"Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news," Laxman tweeted.

Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, who led the side in the infamous Sydney Test where Symonds smashed a century paid his condolences to the family.

"Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers," Kumble tweeted.

"Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers," Kumble tweeted.

"Saddened and shocked to hear the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. A legend of the sport, gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who currently plies his trade with Gujarat Titans franchise in IPL 2022 tweeted.

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 One-day Internationals and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009.

He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s.

A host of past and present players, including his Australian team-mates and international stars, expressed shock and disbelief at the tragic news.

"This really hurts." Jason Gillespie, who also played alongside Symonds, tweeted: "Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate."

Another member of Australia's 2003 World Cup squad, Michael Bevan wrote: "Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned.Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO."

Former Australian pacer Damen Fleming was also left devastated by the tragic news. "This is so devastating. Roy was so much fun to be around. This is so devastating. Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy," Fleming wrote.

Former Australian coach and cricketer Darren Lehmannalso took to Twitter to express his grief. "Look after yourself up there great man, I loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy," Lehmann said.

Paying his condolences, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wrote: "Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family."

Australia has now lost three prominent figures in the past two months. Spin legend Shane Warne and former wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh had died within hours of each other in March.

Former international Dean Jones had also passed away in September 2020.