Trinidad T10 Blast 2022: Live Streaming in India. IST Time, Full Schedule, Squads, Teams List

A total of 30 league matches will be played over 18 days followed by two semifinals, one bronze medal match and the final.

This is the second edition of the tournament and the defending champions are Steelplan Strikers.

Some of the top West Indies players are appearing in the tournament that will be played in the Brian Lara Stadium in St Fernando, Trinidad.

Here are then details of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 such as teams, squads, full schedule, live streaming in India.

1. Teams

1. Blue Devils, 2. Cocrico Cavaliers, 3. Leatherback Giants, 4. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 5. Soca King, 6. Steelpan Strikers.

2. Squads

Steelpan Strikers – Imran Khan (captain), Jyd Goolie, Jeremy Solozano, Lendl Simmons, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Philton Williams, Kyle Ramdoo, Jarlarnie Seales, Qwinci Babel, Shazan Babwah, Kiedel Glasgow

Scoa Kings – Jason Mohammed (captain), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon-Russ Jagessar, Leonardo Julien, Sion Hackett, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Mbeki Joseph, Chadeon Raymond, Rajeev Ramnath, Kavesh Kantasingh, Rickson Maniram

Leatherback Giants – Terrance Hinds (captain), Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Crystian Thurton, Joshua James, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Battoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Narad Kissoondath, Denzil Antoine, Justyn Gangoo, Matthew Patrick

Cocrico Cavaliers – Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Strassark Sankar, Akeil Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Barry Bhandoo, Akeem Alvarez, Stephawn Solomon, Adrian Cooper, Liam Mamchan, Suruj Seepaul

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers – Tion Webster (captain), Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sweene, Joshua Ramdoo, Akil Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase, Camilio Carimbocas, Amir Ali, Kashtri Singh

Blue Devils – Rayad Emrit (captain), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Roopchand, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim.

3. Trinidad T10 Blast Schedule, Timing

Wednesday, June 8

Soca King vs Leatherback Giants - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 9

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Blue Devils - 12:00 AM IST

Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, June 10

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers - 12:00 AM IST

Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 11

Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST

Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 12

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 12:00 AM IST

Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, June 13

Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST

Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 14

Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 12:00 AM IST

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 15

Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST

Steelpan Striker vs Soca King - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 16

Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST

Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, June 17

Steelpan Striker vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST

Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 18

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 19

Soca King vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST

Blue Devils vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, June 20

Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST

Soca King vs Blue Devils - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 21

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 22

Blue Devils vs Soca King - 12:00 AM IST

Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 23

Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers - 12:00 AM IST

TBC vs TBC, 1st semi-final - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, June 24

TBC vs TBC, 2nd semi-final - 12:00 AM IST

TBC vs TBC, Bronze medal match - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 25

TBC vs TBC, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 final - 12:00 AM IST.

Live streaming in India

FanCode App and Trinidad T10 Blast website stream the tournament live in India.