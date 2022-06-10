Trinidad T10 Blast 2022: Live Streaming in India. IST Time, Full Schedule, Squads, Teams List

Trinidad, June 10: The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 is underway in the Caribbeans and six teams are vying for the top honours.
A total of 30 league matches will be played over 18 days followed by two semifinals, one bronze medal match and the final.
This is the second edition of the tournament and the defending champions are Steelplan Strikers.
Some of the top West Indies players are appearing in the tournament that will be played in the Brian Lara Stadium in St Fernando, Trinidad.
Here are then details of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 such as teams, squads, full schedule, live streaming in India.
1. Teams
1. Blue Devils, 2. Cocrico Cavaliers, 3. Leatherback Giants, 4. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 5. Soca King, 6. Steelpan Strikers.
2. Squads
Steelpan Strikers – Imran Khan (captain), Jyd Goolie, Jeremy Solozano, Lendl Simmons, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Philton Williams, Kyle Ramdoo, Jarlarnie Seales, Qwinci Babel, Shazan Babwah, Kiedel Glasgow
Scoa Kings – Jason Mohammed (captain), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon-Russ Jagessar, Leonardo Julien, Sion Hackett, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Mbeki Joseph, Chadeon Raymond, Rajeev Ramnath, Kavesh Kantasingh, Rickson Maniram
Leatherback Giants – Terrance Hinds (captain), Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Crystian Thurton, Joshua James, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Battoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Narad Kissoondath, Denzil Antoine, Justyn Gangoo, Matthew Patrick
Cocrico Cavaliers – Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Strassark Sankar, Akeil Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Barry Bhandoo, Akeem Alvarez, Stephawn Solomon, Adrian Cooper, Liam Mamchan, Suruj Seepaul
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers – Tion Webster (captain), Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sweene, Joshua Ramdoo, Akil Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase, Camilio Carimbocas, Amir Ali, Kashtri Singh
Blue Devils – Rayad Emrit (captain), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Roopchand, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim.
3. Trinidad T10 Blast Schedule, Timing
Wednesday, June 8
Soca King vs Leatherback Giants - 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, June 9
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Blue Devils - 12:00 AM IST
Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants - 9:30 PM IST
Friday, June 10
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers - 12:00 AM IST
Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 11
Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST
Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants - 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, June 12
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 12:00 AM IST
Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 9:30 PM IST
Monday, June 13
Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST
Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 14
Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 12:00 AM IST
Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, June 15
Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST
Steelpan Striker vs Soca King - 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, June 16
Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST
Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 9:30 PM IST
Friday, June 17
Steelpan Striker vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST
Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 18
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, June 19
Soca King vs Leatherback Giants - 12:00 AM IST
Blue Devils vs Cocrico Cavaliers - 9:30 PM IST
Monday, June 20
Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST
Soca King vs Blue Devils - 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 21
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 12:00 AM IST
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers - 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, June 22
Blue Devils vs Soca King - 12:00 AM IST
Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, June 23
Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers - 12:00 AM IST
TBC vs TBC, 1st semi-final - 9:30 PM IST
Friday, June 24
TBC vs TBC, 2nd semi-final - 12:00 AM IST
TBC vs TBC, Bronze medal match - 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 25
TBC vs TBC, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 final - 12:00 AM IST.
Live streaming in India
FanCode App and Trinidad T10 Blast website stream the tournament live in India.
