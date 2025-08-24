Zero 4s, Five 6s: Trivandrum Royals create unique T20 Record in KCL 2025 match, become first team to....

Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

The Kerala Cricket League 2025 match between Calicut Globstars and Trivandrum Royals has been etched into the record books with a unique piece of stat on Sunday (August 24).

In Match 7 of the KCL 2025 between Trivandrum Royals and Calicut, the Royals are batting first at the Greenfield Stadium. And as they continue to bat, they have become the first team to create a unique record.

Trivandrum Royals create Unique Record in KCL 2025 Match

The Trivandrum Royals have become the first team in T20 league cricket to hit multiple sixes but not a single boundary in the first ten overs of an innings without getting bowled out.

Trivandrum Royals have hit 5 sixes in the first ten overs of their innings, but astonishingly, they have failed to hit any fours in their batting so far.

Subin S scored 23 runs off 12 balls and hit three sixes, while captain Krishna Prasad was batting on 28 runs and hit one six already. Riya Basheer also hit one six in his knock of 13 runs, as the Royals were 70 for 2 at the halfway stage of their innings, thus becoming part of a unique piece of stat in a T20 match.

This is also the first time in history of T20 cricket when a team has hit 5 sixes at the halfway stage of a match without hitting a single four. Calicut are aiming to find a victory after narrowly losing both of their first two matches. The Royals, meanwhile, secured a win in their last encounter and aim to continue the run.