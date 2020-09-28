Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Twitter reacts to Tewatia blitz! Yuvi relieved that Tewatia missed one ball

By
Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in one over
Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in one over

Bengaluru, Sept. 27: When Rahul Tewatia came in to bat the Rajasthan Royals were decently-placed in their chase against the Kings XI Punjab.

Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson had built the Royals innings after Jos Buttler departed early. But Tewatia's arrival considerably slowed down the Royals' chase.

Tewatia, who had played for the Kings XI Punjab franchise earlier, looked at a loss when he came out to bat as he failed to connect bat to ball. His dismal start halted the Royals charge as the game slowly slipped away from the Rajasthan team.

Sanju Samson's departure looked like the final nail in the coffin as Tewatia failed to get his innings going. Just when the Royals looked out of the contest, Tewatia looked like a new man altogether as he finally clicked to score the much-needed runs.

Tewatia broke free in Sheldron Cottrell's over and the match turned on its head. While earlier, netizens wanted Tewaria to retire hurt because of his abysmally slow innings, the same fans lauded the cricketer for his stunning turnaround, that helped the Royals secure a record-breaking win:

Here's how netizens reacted to Tewatia's rampaging innings:

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BAR 4 - 0 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 10 September 28 2020, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More